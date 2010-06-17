GAME ON AUDIO UPGRADES STUDIO A WITH SOLID STATE LOGIC C300 CONSOLE FOR VIDEO GAME AUDIO PRODUCTION

C300 Flexibility Covers Multiple Missions

MONTREAL, CANADA – Game On Audio, the audio for video game powerhouse with studios in Montreal and Los Angeles, and partner studios in Toronto, Vancouver, New York and Paris, recently installed a Solid State Logic C300 HD Master Studio System with 32-faders and 192 channels of DSP in its new Montreal Studio A. Game On Audio has provided a wide variety of services for the gaming industry over the years participating in over 100 titles from 15 studios including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, 2K Games, Tangent Games, Activision and Microsoft Studios. The C300 is used to handle the ever growing complexity of post production mixing for video games. The C300 is joined by an SSL XLogic Mynx with two SuperAnalogue™ mic pres for vocal recording and two SSL XLogic Delta Link MADI HD units.

“The purpose of Studio A is to provide an advanced dubbing stage environment for in-game and cinematics post production mixing for video games,” explains Sam Girardin, CEO of Game On Audio. “We chose the C300 because it offers the flexibility to take on the different missions we offer to complete a project. Right now we are mixing in 5.1, but 7.1 is just around the corner and the C300 is ready to go there now. The C300 is the console we need to accomplish our projects today and will provide us with the power and expandability to handle our client’s needs tomorrow. This console is a future proof investment for our studio.”

Because the C300 control surface is fully programmable by the end user, it offers Game On Audio the unique power of setting up a library of console presets. These presets cover everything from the favorite workflow settings of individual engineers to re-calling specific projects or console configurations supporting client work styles.

“Mixing for the gaming industry offers the same complexity as mixing for a feature film,” says Girardin. “Our in-game mixes, which cover all the sounds that are triggered within the actual game play, require a certain type of workflow. On the cinematics side, sometimes games have video sequences that are used as transitions between game screens and these, along with trailer mixing for ads, require a more traditional dubbing stage approach to a mix. We purchased 192 channels of DSP to handle these massive mixing sessions and the C300 handily accomplishes everything we need to do.”

Game On Audio also has an SSL AWS 900 console and the positive experience with the SuperAnalogue™ mic pres prompted the purchase of Mynx boxes featuring the same preamps. This is the standard mic pre for all Game On Audio sessions in all studios for consistency of sound quality for the voice elements in a game. The C300 allows Game On Audio to bring together all the components – dialogue, effects and music – for a mix using a Pro Tools® HD|5 system with XLogic Delta Link MADI HD units to interface between DAW and console.

Olivier Germain, the lead mixer for Game On Audio, comments, “Audio post production should be a fun experience and allow you to work creatively without constantly thinking about how to not hit system limitations due to limited processing resources. With the C300, all DSP is available to all channels. The automation system is amazingly powerful and intuitive to use and the digital routing and matrixing is well implemented. The C300 delivers pristine sonic quality and the flexibility built into the monitor section is something a DAW controller is not even approaching.”

