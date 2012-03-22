TapCast.TV launches social TV apps for Broadcasters

TapCast, a Toronto-based company, has introduced TapCast.TV, a new platform that helps broadcasters and content owners to synchronize their content with social media platforms in order to monetize additional viewing screens.

TapCast provides social and interactive experiences via smart phones and tablets in synchronization with broadcast TV and live events. The platform allows programming from broadcasters, content producers, cable networks and other video providers to become more social, interactive, personalized and connected with viewing audiences.

“Our turnkey solution makes it easy for broadcasters to boost their social influence by offering second screen experiences to engage and broaden their mobile audience base,” said Saroop Bharwani, TapCast’s CEO and co-founder.

TapCast’s platform features enhance web, mobile and connected TV apps to enable viewers to discover new shows based on what their friends like on Facebook; interact with shows via live polls and contests; buy what they see on TV; view the schedules of their favorite shows; set reminders; and post messages related to the show they are watching via Twitter and Facebook.

The service allows users to view Twitter and Facebook posts about a show and engage in two-way conversations via Twitter and Facebook at the same time. It displays all of the viewer’s friends that “Like” the show. The viewer can post messages and send recommendations with show times and descriptions.

The service provides synchronized interactive content to TV viewers—Live Voting, T-Commerce, Real-Time Polls or Interactive ads and discounts can be offered for each episode that airs. Broadcasters have the ability to create interactive content via TapCast’s proprietary Content Management System.

TapCast displays metadata related to shows and specific episodes currently airing or upcoming. The service uses television metadata from Rovi and receives the data through Rovi Cloud Services to power its website. TapCast participated in Rovi’s “Developer Zone” during CES 2012, where a number of solutions supported by Rovi Cloud Services were demonstrated.