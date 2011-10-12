YoYotta highlights latest version of YoYo post-production workflow

YoYotta showed the latest version of the YoYo post-production workflow system at IBC 2011.

Deployed around the world at major post-production facilities, the new YoDailies application was recently installed at a major Los Angeles studio for file-based digital dailies workflows.

YoYotta showed the new YoMobile configuration, which makes use of the new Thunderbolt 10Gb/s interface. YoYo connects to RAID and HD monitoring via Thunderbolt, which makes YoDailies even more portable for on-set use. YoYotta featured YoMobile with the latest Tangent Devices control panels.

At the Sony stand, the company featured the new YoYo workflows for the F65 camera and the SR Master format.