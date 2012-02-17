Signiant and Xytech integrate for schedule-to-air workflow

Signiant, a provider of multi-format file transfer software, and Xytech Systems, a maker of broadcast facility management software, have integrated their respective flagship products to better serve established broadcast workflows.

The joint solution was demonstrated last week at the 2012 Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Technology Retreat in Indian Wells, California.

“Virtually all of our customers who need to exchange high-value digital media quickly and securely between facilities are using Signiant in their operations—often in a very large-scale way,” said Greg Dolan, executive vice president of Xytech. “All too often, media companies face a difficult and costly process when attempting to integrate multiple systems for automating workflow processes. In creating this interface, our two companies are offering customers an out-of-the-box solution that is powerful and easy to implement.”

Xytech’s MediaPulse platform is a resource, work order and asset management solution for broadcasters, studios, media services companies and transmission service providers. It offers a full suite of planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Signiant Media Manager adds capabilities for secure, fast and managed transfers of digital assets between content owners, post-production houses, distributors and other media organizations.

With the new integration, Xytech customers can automatically trigger the exchange of digital content from within the scheduling component of MediaPulse to advance workflow efficiencies and reduce the possibility of error. Users will also be able to manage and view the status of Signiant exchanges in real-time from within the MediaPulse interface. Those actions can be automatically included in the resource management workflow and converted into billable activities.