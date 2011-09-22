Riedel highlights new MediorNet Compact

Riedel Communications showed MediorNet Compact, the newest member of its MediorNet product family at IBC2011.

The cost effective, easy-to-use MediorNet Compact provides the flexibility of a true real-time media network, including integrated signal processing, at the cost of simple multiplexing point-to-point fiber products. With a network bandwidth of 50Gb/s, MediorNet Compact provides enough capacity for bi-directional transport of 12 HD-SDI signals, dozens of MADI streams or GBit-Ethernet signals and hundreds of audio channels or intercom ports.

MediorNet Compact provides connectivity for up to 12 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, four AES ports, two MADI interfaces and four analog audio I/Os with high-quality microphone pre-amps and a dynamic range of 117dB. It features an interface for Riedel RockNet digital audio networks, two DisplayPort outputs, three AVB compatible Gbit Ethernet ports and connections for serial data and GPIs. One sync input and three sync outputs complete the device’s interfaces.