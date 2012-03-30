Axon Introduces New Products at NAB 2012

New Synapse modules, Broadcast Workflow Control Software, Loudness Control Solutions & Affordable SynLite AV Processing Modules Showcased

On its NAB booth (N4624), Netherlands-based modular AV signal processing specialist, Axon Digital Design, showcased a number of extensions and additions to its product range. Significant new developments were exhibited in its Cortex broadcast workflow control software application, new loudness control solutions and a highly cost-effective variant of its industry-leading Synapse AV signal processing modules.

1 – New Synapse additions - long-time video delay & 2nd screen synchronization

At NAB, Axon has introduced new Synapse modules including the SLD100 - a long time SD-SDI uncompressed video delay. This compact module can store and delay up to one hour of SD material including all blanking as RAW data. Compared to competitive server based solutions the SLD100 can be considered as very environmentally friendly. The unit can be used for +1 hour broadcasts, +2 hour broadcasts, time zone compensation, contribution backhaul delay or for profanity checks.

Also new to Synapse is the integration of Civolution’s award-winning SyncNow - 2nd screen solution. This system, which integrates on the client side, enables identification and synchronization between broadcast, on-demand or recorded television content and interactive applications on companion devices (tablets, smart phones, laptops) to present compelling synchronized interactive user experiences including auto-check-in.

2 - Loudness control

With the recent introduction of legislation in many international markets, the issue of loudness control is key to broadcasters worldwide. The challenge is to integrate a solution that meets broadcasters’ requirements without imposing on their operations or draining resources. New to NAB, Axon’s single form factor cards can be integrated to work with each other to provide very powerful loudness control solutions.

Now, the company has developed an integrated solution to the USA’s FCC CALM Act requirements, which broadcasters can seamlessly integrate and can be put in place in minutes rather than hours.

At NAB, Axon will showcase two Loudness Control packages that are designed for USA station application:

1) Axon’s CALM solution with Linear Acoustic Loudness control, up / down mixing (5.1 and 2.0) in an embedded domain powered by an Axon-designed CALM user interface hosted by Axon’s Cortex control and monitoring software.

2) Axon’s CALM solution with Linear Acoustic Loudness control, up / down mixing (5.1 and 2.0) in embedded domain, with Dolby-E decoding and Dolby Digital (AC3) encoding powered by Axon’s CALM user interface hosted by Cortex.

3 - New cost-effective modular AV processing system

During its 25 year history, Axon has developed one of the international market’s most powerful and sophisticated modular AV processing system – Synapse. However, there will always be a class of applications where the wealth of options and features presented by Synapse could result in an over engineered solution. In this scenario, more basic, straightforward and easily affordable modules will meet the application’s needs.

To address these needs, Axon has developed SynLite - a series of modules for a.o. frame syncing, embedding, de-embedding, up- and down conversion. Based on the same robust and high quality design as the other Synapse modules, SynLite modules are ready for heavy-duty use.

4 - Cortex workflow control software

Making its debut at NAB, the latest version of Axon’s Cortex software application makes the implementation of multiple video and audio signal paths easier, more efficient and cost-effective than ever.

Cortex provides comprehensive tools to configure, monitor and maintain a diversity of devices including Axon’s Synapse range of control modules and other third-party products. Consequently, users take total control over multiple and complex routines involving numerous users, enabling them to configure workflows exactly how they wish to meet specific production needs.

The new Tally and Mnemonic options provide a user to interface for signal processing and routing equipment using native protocols and/or GPI units in order to operate various display and tally devices.

A Cortex Generic Device option (Cortex-GD) option allows a customer to interface to a number of third party devices using their native control and/or monitoring protocols. It extends the capability of Cortex to control devices further than ever before when using SNMP. Custom user interfaces can then be created by the user to seamlessly integrate the control of a range of devices such as vision switchers, mixers and servers within Cortex.

Other Cortex additions include the CCP-3201 & CCP-4801, which are 2RU Cortex hardware panels with either 32 or 48 LCD buttons and a single rotary encoder. These panels extend the range of control options for the Cortex control system.