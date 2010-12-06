For Immediate Release

BOINX TEAMS UP WITH NIKOLAUS TO HELP SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER

Celebrate creativity this holiday season by helping Nikolaus deliver FREE Boinx software licenses to your closest friends and colleagues

Puchheim, Germany – December 6, 2010 – This holiday season, Boinx Software, the German-based multi-award winning developer of cool software for the Mac platform, is teaming up with Nikolaus, a celebrated German giver of gifts, to bring FREE software licenses to your closest friends and colleagues. Each year on the 6th of December, the Boinx team celebrates ‘Nikolaus,’ an old German tradition, by placing boots outside their doorsteps in the hopes that he will leave technology treats as a reward for their good behavior. This year, running short on time, Nikolaus left special instructions at the Boinx Software headquarters for all Boinx iStopMotion 2 Express and Pro and FotoMagico 3 Pro license holders to help deliver up to three FREE copies of iStopMotion Home and FotoMagico Home to friends and colleagues from December 6th – December 12th.

Gifting Instructions for Your FREE Licenses:

For those Boinx customers that currently own a valid license for iStopMotion 2 Express or iStopMotion 2 Pro, up to three FREE iStopMotion Home licenses are waiting at the Boinx headquarters for you to retrieve and hand out to your favorite friends or colleagues. Those that currently own a valid license for FotoMagico 3 Pro, up to three FREE FotoMagico Home licenses are also awaiting your pick-up and delivery.

For complete instructions on how to pick up and deliver your licenses, please visit: www.boinx.com/nikolaus.

Wishing you a very Happy Holiday and Merry Christmas from everyone at Boinx Software!

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. PhotoBox, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

