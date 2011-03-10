B&H Photo And Singular Software To Deliver Audio And Video Synchronization Tools To The Media Community

World-renowned photo, video and pro audio reseller adds PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto to its exclusive line of leading industry products

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce it has established distribution through the world’s leading digital media reseller, B&H Photo. PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto are available to purchase today at all B&H locations, as well as in its online store. B&H prides itself on its commitment to sales quality and customer satisfaction, providing its patrons with expert photo and video equipment knowledge of the latest, red-hot digital imaging products and software on the market. “B&H Photo is recognized for their amazing customer support and ability to provide some of the industry’s best gear to digital community,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We are looking forward to B&H customers adding our line of multi-camera, dual-system automation applications to their editing toolboxes.”

“We are incredibly happy to be carrying Singular Software’s award-winning product line,” comments Henry Posner, Director of Corporate Communications, B&H Photo Video. “Their software has a remarkable reputation within the digital imaging community, and we look forward to its increasing popularity among our customers.”

PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto are now available for purchase at the B&H online shopping destination. To purchase, please visit: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/search?Ntt=PluralEyes&N=0&InitialSearch=yes.

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other special preparation.

About DualEyes

The DualEyes standalone application for dual-system audio utilizes the same advanced technology as its sister product, PluralEyes, to automatically sync video clips to an audio recording. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder while recording video. DualEyes synchronizes and cuts up the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact and new media files are created for maximum flexibility.

About Singular Software Presto

The newest release from Singular Software, Singular Software Presto has won the hearts of those who prepare presentation videos. Ideal for conferences, training sessions, and workshops, Singular Software Presto leverages sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter footage, slideshows, and audio elements, creating a professional-looking video package in just minutes instead of hours.

Users can test drive PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto by downloading fully functional 30-day free trial versions from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About B&H Photo Video

B&H is world-renowned as the place to be for all your photo, video, pro audio, and digital imaging needs. Founded in 1973 as a storefront film shop, the New York City operation quickly grew to become the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the United States. The store carries a wide range of products, as well as professional and specialty equipment for sale both in-store and online.

For more information on B&H Photo Video please visit: http://www.bhphotovideo.com/

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto are registered trademarks and or trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other registered trademarks, trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

