ANTON/BAUER FEATURES INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR SONY, CANON, PANASONIC, RED AND ARRI CAMERAS AT CCW 2011

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 13, 2011—Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the company’s latest suite of advanced power solutions to content creation professionals at this year’s Content & Communications World (CCW). Anton/Bauer (Booth 1031) will showcase the MATRIX Cheese Plate, a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount® Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 and NEX-FS-100 cameras; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras, Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and RED Epic digital cinema camera. Anton/Bauer will also display the DIONIC® HCX high-current battery.



The new MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, to allow for easy mounting of a variety of Gold Mounts including:

• QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• QR-DLSR – 7/14 Gold Mount for Canon 5D, 7D and 60D.

• QR-VBG – 7/14 Gold Mount adapter for the Panasonic AG-AF100.

• QRC-EPIC – An exclusive feature of the QRC-EPIC Gold Mount® are the three outputs: a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap® connectors for accessories.

• FGM-S – 7/14 Gold Mount Sony NEX-FS-100.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch (The QR-PD/HDV is recommended for the Sony NEX-FS-100 in a pouch configuration).

Alongside Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate solutions will be the DIONIC HCX, the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line. The DIONIC HCX offers a 124 watt-hour battery capacity and a unique motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “waking up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. To provide precise run-time data, an enhanced LCD RealTime® fuel gauge has been incorporated to display up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.