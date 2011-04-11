SOUND DEVICES OFFERS CUSTOMERS AN INSIDE LOOK INTO NEW PIX LINE

Industry to Get Preview of the New Portable Video Recorders at 2011 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 — Sound Devices, experts in portable hard-disk recording for audio, will offer customers an exclusive first look at their newest line of products at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C2946). For the first time in company history, Sound Devices will soon bring its recording technology to video with the introduction of the PIX recorders, consisting of two products — PIX 220 and PIX 240.

“Continuing Sound Devices’ heritage in field production, we’ve taken the next step and introduced high-performance video along with high performance audio with our new PIX recorders,” said Matt Anderson, Director of Engineering for Sound Devices. “While our existing products have become the audio recorder of choice for countless productions worldwide, their superior design, reliability and support is now extended into video with the introduction of the PIX 220 and PIX 240. Camera and sound operators alike will soon be able to count on these new high-performance recorders.”

The new PIX 220 and PIX 240 can be connected to cameras with HDMI and can record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or optionally, Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post-production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous HD-SDI and HDMI outputs.

The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 was based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

PIX 240 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time code generator/reader with Genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. The source time code can be derived from the HD-SDI stream, from an external source, or from the built-in generator in PIX 240. Additional features include digital audio inputs on AES3, and an external eSATAp connection for direct connection to large SATA storage volumes.

Both PIX 220 and PIX 240 include generous five-inch, 800x480 pixel LCD displays. This display is essential in the field and it gives immediate confirmation of recording, playback, audio metering, and Setup Menu selections. A side panel rotary control and four front-panel buttons provide quick access to setup options while the large, illuminated, tactile record controls give instant confirmation of recording status.

PIX recorders are built with a metalized, molded carbon-fiber chassis and are powered by external 10-18 VDC or two removable Sony L-battery mount batteries.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The twelve-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.