Gotham Girls Roller Derby Goes Live With Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Production Switchers

Milpitas, CA - Blackmagic Design today announced the ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel are being used by the Gotham Girls Roller Derby League for live production of the league’s 2011 matches.

New York City’s only all female, do it yourself, skater operated roller derby league, the Gotham Girls have become one of the quickest growing sports leagues in New York City. The ability to provide high quality live production and post match rebroadcasting has become a cornerstone of the league’s success. Derby matches are shot in HD, and each match generates a live video webcast live streamed internationally on the Derby News Network portal (www.derbynewsnetwork.com), a rebroadcast on NYC life (the flagship station of the official TV, radio, and online network of New York City) and videos and DVDs for post match distribution.

ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher is used at each match in conjunction with up to six cameras capturing tight shots of players, wider area views following the “pack,” and announcer and crowd shots. The league also uses ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher for in match graphic overlays and effects, displaying statistics and combining different visual elements through upstream and downstream keyers for an incredible in person experience. Following matches, the combined HD line cut from the system is used as the base edit for rebroadcast and DVD development.

“League members and fans are passionate about the sport, and it is our dream to nurture derby’s growth via well produced content. In order for it to grow, we need to pull together high quality live production and broadcasts that capture the fun of the game as well as educate viewers on rules and strategies. The ATEM is a huge part of helping us realize our dreams for the Gotham and the sport as a whole,” said Tammy Walters, Executive Producer, of the Gotham Girls Roller Derby televised show on NYCTV.

Continued Walters, “We needed a live switcher and control panel that was reliable, versatile, affordable and easy to use. We were thrilled to find that the ATEM fits the bill. Also, the ability to integrate live score stat graphics via custom third party software, Rinxter (www.rinxter.com), was a major plus.”

Technical Director / Producer Franklin Zitter added: “With the large number of inputs and outputs, along with all the other pro features that the ATEM 1 M/E offers, we’ve been able to easily and affordably integrate it into our production and make the jump to HD. We are constantly thinking of new ways we can configure the switcher to bring our show to the next level. Even members of our video crew with no prior technical experience are able to easily be trained in setup and operation of the ATEM.”

About ATEM Production Switchers

Empower live creativity with the new ATEM product switchers! For the first time extremely powerful broadcast grade features, incredibly small size and low cost have been designed in a live production switcher! ATEM production switchers include 4 upstream keyers each with independent chroma, shaped and linear keying, 2 downstream keyers, stinger effects, graphic wipes, media players for stills and clips and a built in DVE for amazing DVE transitions or key repositioning. For portable use, the built in Multi View showing all cameras, preview and program can be viewed on a single SDI or HDMI monitor.

ATEM also includes loads of HDMI and SDI inputs allowing both professional SDI cameras as well as consumer HDMI cameras and computers to be connected. Only ATEM allows low cost HDMI consumer cameras in a professional switcher so it's easy for customers starting out in live production! ATEM includes a free software control panel and media pool management software for Mac OS X and Windows XP. ATEM is sold independently of the hardware control panel allowing lower initial cost and greater customization. ATEM retails for only US $2,495.

About Gotham Girls Roller Derby

Founded in 2003, and first bouting in 2004, Gotham Girls Roller Derby is New York City’s only all-female, do-it-yourself, skater-operated roller derby league. The league is comprised of strong, diverse, and independent women from the world's biggest, baddest city. The league is committed to fostering serious competition on a national and international level, developing amateur athletes for competition and promoting the physical and mental strength and independent spirit of amateur female athletes.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.