DVEO to Feature SD/HD MPEG-2 to H.264 Transcoders at IBC
San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of San Diego based Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their unique Linux based MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 10-14, at Stand 2.A48.
Designed for use in cable broadcasting, telco TV, IPTV, and A/V systems integration, the MPEG Gearbox(TM) is DVEO's new product line of broadcast quality, standard or high definition (up to 1080i), MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders or MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 scalers. Five systems are available: ASI to IP, IP to IP, IP to ASI, ASI to ASI, and SMPTE 310 (8VSB) to IP. The three systems with IP output now feature adaptive bitrate streaming.
Each system transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or five to ten SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa, and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive one to four or more MPEG-2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG-2 streams. Audio support is MPEG, AAC/MPEG-4, or AC-3 passthrough.
The three transcoders with IP output -- MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP, MPEG Gearbox IP/IP, and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -- generate unicast or multicast IP streams that are in more convenient formats for re-broadcast. The IP output now features real-time live adaptive bitrate streaming, which adjusts the bitrate of a video stream to adapt to a receiving device's bandwidth and CPU capabilities -- delivering smooth online video that starts faster and plays without pauses. Adaptive bitrate streaming is the new protocol for video over mobile phones and hand-held devices such as the iPhone and iPad.
"Our customers find the Intel Core i 7 based MPEG Gearbox systems to be very cost-effective for streaming IP or ASI content on dedicated networks," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Another useful new feature for our transcoders with IP output is near real-time FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams. This enables customers to use streams created by the MPEG Gearbox to serve thousands of viewers simultaneously using a server farm -- or just to archive incoming streams into permanent storage for future playback."
MPEG Gearboxes offer PID filtering of all unwanted traffic and a web-based GUI with SNMP support. The H.264 transcoders support both PAL and NTSC.
Supplemental Information for Press Release
Features
- Input format can be MPEG-2 or H.264
- Output format can be MPEG-2 or H.264
- Supports HTTP live adaptive streaming protocol for output to mobile devices
- Capable of near real time FTP output of segmented TS streams with I-Frame boundaries
- Input: DVB-ASI or IP (depending on version)
- Output: DVB-ASI or IP (depending on version)
- IP output supports HTTP live adaptive bitrate streaming
- IP output supports FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams
- Supports NTSC or PAL
- Transcoding bit rates: 64 Kbps to 12 Mbps
- Resolutions: QVGA, HVGA, SVCB, DVD, VGA, 480i, 576i, 720p, or any custom size up to 1080i
- Supports SD or HD input
- Up to 1080i HD output
- Transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or 5 to 6 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 (CPU dependent) or vice-versa
- MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can receive 1 to 4+ MPEG-2 channels and output them to IP network as MPEG-2 streams
- FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams
- SNMP support
- Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders
- Audio support: AAC, MPEG audio, or AC-3 passthrough
- Settings are remembered when power cycled
- Based on embedded Linux
Note: MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox IP/IP are typically deployed in "closed" systems where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only. They are not designed to work over the public internet.
DVEO and MPEG Gearbox are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Suggested Retail Prices:
- MPEG Gearbox IP/ASI -- $8,495 U.S.
- MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP -- $8,495 U.S.
- MPEG Gearbox ASI/ASI -- $8,995 U.S.
- MPEG Gearbox IP/IP -- $7,495 U.S.
- MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -- $8,995 U.S.
About CMI and DVEO
CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.
For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.
DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127
Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815
