DVEO to Feature SD/HD MPEG-2 to H.264 Transcoders at IBC

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of San Diego based Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their unique Linux based MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 10-14, at Stand 2.A48.

Designed for use in cable broadcasting, telco TV, IPTV, and A/V systems integration, the MPEG Gearbox(TM) is DVEO's new product line of broadcast quality, standard or high definition (up to 1080i), MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders or MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 scalers. Five systems are available: ASI to IP, IP to IP, IP to ASI, ASI to ASI, and SMPTE 310 (8VSB) to IP. The three systems with IP output now feature adaptive bitrate streaming.

Each system transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or five to ten SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa, and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive one to four or more MPEG-2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG-2 streams. Audio support is MPEG, AAC/MPEG-4, or AC-3 passthrough.

The three transcoders with IP output -- MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP, MPEG Gearbox IP/IP, and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -- generate unicast or multicast IP streams that are in more convenient formats for re-broadcast. The IP output now features real-time live adaptive bitrate streaming, which adjusts the bitrate of a video stream to adapt to a receiving device's bandwidth and CPU capabilities -- delivering smooth online video that starts faster and plays without pauses. Adaptive bitrate streaming is the new protocol for video over mobile phones and hand-held devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

"Our customers find the Intel Core i 7 based MPEG Gearbox systems to be very cost-effective for streaming IP or ASI content on dedicated networks," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Another useful new feature for our transcoders with IP output is near real-time FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams. This enables customers to use streams created by the MPEG Gearbox to serve thousands of viewers simultaneously using a server farm -- or just to archive incoming streams into permanent storage for future playback."

MPEG Gearboxes offer PID filtering of all unwanted traffic and a web-based GUI with SNMP support. The H.264 transcoders support both PAL and NTSC.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Input format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

Output format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

Supports HTTP live adaptive streaming protocol for output to mobile devices

Capable of near real time FTP output of segmented TS streams with I-Frame boundaries

Input: DVB-ASI or IP (depending on version)

Output: DVB-ASI or IP (depending on version)

IP output supports HTTP live adaptive bitrate streaming

IP output supports FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams

Supports NTSC or PAL

Transcoding bit rates: 64 Kbps to 12 Mbps

Resolutions: QVGA, HVGA, SVCB, DVD, VGA, 480i, 576i, 720p, or any custom size up to 1080i

Supports SD or HD input

Up to 1080i HD output

Transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or 5 to 6 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 (CPU dependent) or vice-versa

MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can receive 1 to 4+ MPEG-2 channels and output them to IP network as MPEG-2 streams

FTP output of segmented streams and live HTTP streams

SNMP support

Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

Audio support: AAC, MPEG audio, or AC-3 passthrough

Settings are remembered when power cycled

Based on embedded Linux

Note: MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox IP/IP are typically deployed in "closed" systems where bandwidth is dedicated and is used for this purpose only. They are not designed to work over the public internet.

Suggested Retail Prices:

MPEG Gearbox IP/ASI -- $8,495 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP -- $8,495 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox ASI/ASI -- $8,995 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox IP/IP -- $7,495 U.S.

MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP -- $8,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

