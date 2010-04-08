EDITSHARE SHIPS NEW ARK 2.0 MEDIA ARCHIVING SOLUTION

New Ark 2.0 release demonstrates superior integration with EditShare Flow; provides advanced media protection from ingest to archive

Boston, MA – April 8, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce the availability of its new Ark 2.0 backup and archiving solution. Fully integrated with EditShare’s award-winning shared storage solutions, Ark 2.0 offers superior media file protection for broadcast and post, providing digital and tape-based options for creating backups and archives. Ark 2.0 boasts a full array of media protection enhancements, most notably its complete integration with EditShare Flow.

“Ark 2.0’s flawless integration with Flow and broader support for tape loaders and libraries elevates it to a new level of asset protection,” says Andy Liebman, Founder and CEO, EditShare. “In an integrated Ark and Flow environment, archived material is made part of the content repository. Archived clips are automatically scanned and added to the Flow database in proxy format, providing instant access to low-resolution versions of all archived materials. From the Flow Browse interface, users can search and retrieve archived media, organize clips into bins, assemble clips into sequences, and restore high-resolution versions for editing. Thanks to these enhancements, Ark 2.0 is now one of the most reliable asset protection systems in the industry.”

Highlights of the new Ark 2.0 release include:

• NEW Integration with Flow for Complete Backup

Integration between Ark and Flow ensures that all archived clips now have a record in the Flow database prior to being copied to Ark. Flow scans all clips to ensure that proxy files have been created. Ark updates the Flow database to keep a record of exactly where each archived is located. Flow users can then search and browse all clips stored on Ark.

• NEW Integration with Flow for Complete Restoration of Files

Having a record in the Flow database of all archived or backed clips makes restoration of files from Ark easier than ever. It is now possible to search or browse for clips even though high-resolution versions are “offline” and stored only on Ark. Through Flow Browse, users can play low-resolution proxy versions, incorporate them into sequences, and then restore the desired high-resolution versions to any EditShare Media Space. From within Flow Browse, authorized editors are able to set up Restore jobs to occur instantly or at a later, scheduled time.

• NEW Support for Multi-Drive Tape Libraries

Ark 2.0 supports a wide range of tape loaders and tape libraries. Autoloaders and libraries with multiple tape drives can now be used.

• NEW Activation Feature for Ark Disk

A new activation feature allows customers to utilize their Ark Disk system as a rapid failover should one of their main storage systems fail.

• NEW Improved Tape Management

The new Ark user interface now graphically shows which tapes are currently loaded into a Tape Library and in exactly which slot they can be found.

About EditShare Ark

Purpose-built media protection for broadcast and post

EditShare Ark provides digital and tape-based options for creating backups and archives or mirroring media spaces. Fully integrated with EditShare shared storage solutions, Ark provides economical media protection for EditShare users.

EditShare Ark Highlights:

• Media Asset Tracking - Archive media, bins, and sequences with metadata intact, ensuring quick searches for online and near-line archives.

• Multi-format Support - Backup or archive P2, XDCAM, and other file-based media.

• Automated and Manual Backups - Schedule backups to occur in the background or during off-peak times.

• Turn into EditShare - In the event of a system failure, Ark Disk can be activated into a high-functioning EditShare Storage Series system.

• Selected File Restore – Browse backed up and archived clips in Flow Browse, preview their proxy files, then restore only the high-resolution clips you need.

EditShare will be exhibiting the new Ark 2.0 release at the NAB 2010 convention held in Las Vegas, NV on stand #SL4725. A press briefing will be held at the booth Monday, April 12th at 4:30 pm.

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage systems enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access a common pool of media files in real-time. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, EditShare Lightworks, EditShare Geevs, and EditShare Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

