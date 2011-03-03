AV3 Software Gets Amped for NAB 2011 and 10th Annual SuperMeet

Creative software publisher showcases innovative dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro editors; “Get” now shipping at NAB



Boston, MA – March 3, 2011 –AV3 Software, developer and distributor of unique and innovative workflow tools for the creative community, is set to showcase Get, its award-winning dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro® editors, at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention held in Las Vegas, NV, from April 11 – 14, 2011 (booth number SL3327G in the Plugins Pavilion). A superior search tool for any Final Cut Pro editor looking to save time and energy, Get locates footage based on a patented phonetic search technology, powered by Nexidia, that produces the most accurate representation possible of the true spoken content. Its unique combination of spoken-word search and traditional methods of content identification makes Get a revolutionary search tool for the enhancement of any Final Cut Pro editing workflow.

“The NAB convention is a prime event to showcase Get and connect with our target FCP audience,” says Doug Hynes, Director of Products, AV3 Software. “Get was one of the hit post-production products from last year’s NAB show, and we look forward to making the same splash again this year by showing off all the great features in the latest shipping version. Editors of all levels are amazed at the functionalities of Get and its ability to dial in on precise footage with just a few spoken words. It not only cuts your post-production time substantially, but also compiles footage that you may have never found otherwise. We look forward to another great NAB show and the prospect of expanding our user base.”

In addition, AV3 Software will be exhibiting at the 10th annual Apple® Final Cut Pro SuperMeet held at the Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 12, 2011. Each year, the Las Vegas SuperMeet aggregates well-known Adobe®, Apple, and Avid® editors; digital content creators; and HDSLR filmmakers from around the globe to explore the latest industry trends and innovations. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.supermeet.com/.

Get Highlights

Get works hand-in-hand with Final Cut Pro and is designed to help editors become more efficient in searching for footage via the spoken word. Communicating directly with Final Cut Pro, Get derives sequences and clip metadata and indexes the associated media files, making them ready to search within. Select items are then exported directly to Final Cut Pro either as new clips with markers or markers into existing clips. Get is revolutionizing the editing workflow:

• Provides access to the speed and accuracy of phonetic search technology.

• Allows users to input search terms as they sound, bypassing spelling errors and mismatches with logged metadata.

• Combines dialog and NLE metadata searches, as well as dialog and desktop metadata searches.

• Provides users with the ability to pre-select content to be used within editing application and projects.

• Editors can find content that already exists within a project, whether it resides in bins, clips, sub-clips, or sequences.

To view a demo video of Get please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8LoJbgX4U.

For more information, or to set up a press appointment with AV3 Software at NAB 2011, please contact Cara Zambri at cara@zazilmediagroup.com.

For more information on Get, please visit www.getphonetic.com.

About AV3 Software

AV3 Software is a publisher of innovative digital media tools for post-production and broadcasters, as well as a one-stop-shop for purchasing software for digital content creators at guaranteed best prices. AV3 offers instant access, 24/7 electronic license download, online support, and a single source for product information and secure transaction processing for motion graphics, graphics, and visual fx. The company has a strong manifesto that the future of software distribution is electronic, and that shipping software in cardboard and plastic is environmentally unfriendly and a waste of the planet’s resources. AV3 has offices in the UK and USA and aims to provide outstanding service and products to its customers.

Follow AV3 Software on Twitter (@AV3Software) or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AV3Software.

For more information on AV3 Software, please visit http://www.av3software.com/.

