Canon U.S.A. Introduces Four Portable LCD Projectors that Deliver Crisp Images at an Affordable Price

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 7, 2012 – Integrating the latest technology advances into its line of LV-Series portable projectors, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced four LCD models designed to serve the needs of a wide range of professional users. Common to all of these convenient, lightweight portable projectors is a cost-effective combination of high brightness, long lamp and filter life, and convenient auto setup functions. Divided into Advanced (“A”) and Mid-Range (“M”) models, Canon’s newest products include the LV-8227A high-contrast projector and the LV-7392A, LV-7297M, and LV-7292M multimedia projectors.

“Canon’s lineup of LV-Series portable LCD projectors is designed to appeal to a diverse array of markets and applications with great performance, genuine user benefits, and excellent cost-efficiency,” stated Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technology & Communications Group, Canon U.S.A.

Combining high-contrast (3000:1) image projection with widescreen WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution display, the Canon LV-8227A multimedia projector is designed to deliver bright (2500-lumen), highly detailed video and still images even in well-lit environments, such as classrooms. The Canon LV-8227A is also capable of reproducing full 16:10 widescreen images generated by the latest laptop and desktop computers – including crisp, well-defined diagrams and spreadsheets – without cropping or compression.

Outputting a bright 3000-lumen image, the Canon LV-7392A multimedia projector features a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and is also well-suited for classrooms, labs, and other smaller educational environments. The LV-7392A delivers XGA (1024 x 768) resolution images, as do the LV-7297M and LV-7292M multimedia projectors, which output 2600 and 2200 lumens, respectively. The LV-7297M and LV-7292M are designed for general use by the small office/home office market.

All four of Canon’s newest LV-Series portable projectors include a wide array of computer, video and audio connections for compatibility with a variety of media-display devices. Connectors include a HDMI 1.3 input that enables crystal-clear display of high-definition video signals from Blu-ray players, satellite TV or digital cable boxes, and other high-quality video and audio sources. An RS-232C serial connection provides for full local PC controls when using third-party control software. The LV-8227A and LV-7392A each include a 10-watt built-in speaker with network control capabilities while the LV-7297M and LV-7292M incorporate 1-watt built-in speakers.

Canon’s LV-8227A, LV-7392A, LV-7297M and LV-7292M multimedia projectors feature Genuine Canon wide-angle 1.2x zoom lenses with manual zoom and focus for exact user-determined settings of projection optics, clear picture quality, and generous projection distances. The Canon projectors also include a variety of Image Modes to suit varied presentation needs, including:

• Standard – the normal mode pre-set on the projectors.

• Presentation – increases contrast and saturation (detailed diagrams and text in bright rooms).

• High Contrast – clear and easy-to-see detail in bright environments.

• Cinema – increased contrast and tonal detail for depiction of moving images.

• Blackboard/Greenboard – to improve color reproduction when projecting onto colored classroom boards.

• Color Board – to improve color reproduction when projecting on a colored wall.

• User 1-4 – enables users to save and recall preferred individual settings.

Advanced Features

The Canon LV-8227A, LV-7392A, LV-7297M and the LV-7292M projectors incorporate many useful features designed to maximize convenience and economy for end-users. These features include:

• Auto Setup Functions – for signal input, PC signal type, and vertical-keystone correction. One push of a button automatically identifies the type of input signal (video or computer), and – if a computer input – automatically synchronizes the projector’s display with the computer screen’s pixel configuration. Auto vertical-keystone “squares” images when the projector is facing the screen at an angle.

• Extended Projection-Lamp Life – up to 6,000 hours in Quiet Mode (projection-lamp life of the model LV-7490 is 5,000 hours in Quiet Mode).

• Extended Air Filter Life – up to 5,500 hours in ECO Mode (the filter, made of a new three-layer, highly efficient, hybrid material, cleans the air drawn in by the internal fan that cools the projection lamp).

• Quiet Operation – at only 29 dB (in Quiet Mode), these new projectors are equipped with a cooling system that produces very little noise.

• Easy-Install Lamp and Direct Power-On – convenient features for users wanting to ceiling-mount their Canon multimedia LCD projector.

Pricing, Availability and Warranty Information

The new Canon LV-8227A, LV-7392A, LV-7297M, and LV-7292M have suggested list prices of $799, $799, $699, and $599, respectively. All models are expected to ship in late June and each is backed by Canon U.S.A.’s exclusive Triple P (Projector Protection Program), a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value to the end user in the event their projector needs to be repaired.

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com/projectors.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. With approximately $45.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents registered in 2011† and is one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2012. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

