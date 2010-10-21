EAS Industry Expert Edward Czarnecki Joins Monroe Electronics

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 20, 2010 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that it has hired industry expert Edward Czarnecki as the company's director of strategy, development, and regulatory affairs. In this position, Czarnecki will be responsible for guiding strategic development of the company's emergency alert system (EAS) technologies, including its popular One-Net EAS system for cable providers and the Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM) units for radio and television broadcasters. Czarnecki also will serve as a vital conduit between the company's customers and the associations, legislators, and federal communications agencies that serve the emergency communications industry.

"I've had experience working with Monroe Electronics' innovative EAS products for several years, and am extremely pleased to join the market leader in emergency alert system technologies," said Czarnecki. "The company has been at the forefront of technology innovation in both cable and broadcast media, and is poised to play a central role in America's digital next-generation Emergency Alert System. I'm looking forward to working with Monroe's experts to educate our media and government customers on these upcoming changes, as well as helping to ensure full-functioned Common Alerting Protocol interoperability of the Monroe and Digital Alert Systems products."

Czarnecki has had extensive experience in working with federal agencies to develop realistic and comprehensive Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) regulations that best support both broadcasters and the public at large. He recently served on the FCC Commercial Mobile Service Alert Advisory Committee (CMSAAC), the FCC Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) and the CAP Introduction Working Group. Czarnecki is a founding member of the board of directors for the EAS-CAP Industry Group (ECIG) and is the chair of the EAS CAP Distribution Network Working Group for the industry's EAS CAP Roadmap Coordinating Committee.

Czarnecki holds a PhD in international relations with an emphasis on national security policy from Georgetown University and a master's degree in government public administration from St. John's University, among other certifications and degrees. He joins Monroe from J2B Tech, where he handled business development for the company's information assurance and intelligence analysis solutions. Czarnecki has also served as the executive vice president for SpectraRep LLC, a provider of emergency alert and desktop alerting systems.

"We are very excited to bring Ed on board and to leverage his impressive track record in emergency communications. He'll be invaluable as we continue to refine our existing EAS technologies and develop new ones in the future," said James F. Heminway, vice president and general manager of Monroe Electronics. "Ed has the perfect balance of technological know-how, government policy expertise, and management skills to lead us through the many changes we'll soon face in the emergency communications industry."

To learn more about EAS systems from Monroe Electronics, call 1-800-821-6001 or visit www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Monroe Electronics Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation. In the 1960s Monroe pioneered the development of high-speed cue tone decoders to control a host of devices using a simple audio circuit. Working with HBO in the late 1970s, Monroe developed products for switching at unattended CATV headends that spawned the now $5 billion cable ad insertion business. The company continues to offer a complete line of electrostatic measuring instruments including electrostatic voltmeters, electrostatic fieldmeters, coulomb meters, and resistivity meters through a worldwide group of distributors and representatives. The company's emergency alert systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV operators. The recent merging of Digital Alert Systems into the Monroe family continues the company's proven formula of emergency alert management in the broadcast radio and television markets.

