Harmonic Lowers Cost of Central Storage While Powering Demanding Media Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 5, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today introduced a new version of the Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system that lowers the cost-of-storage capacity while delivering the performance required by next-generation media workflows. The new system is the combination of new scale-out storage hardware, the ContentServer 3000, and a new version (v3.0) of the Omneon MediaGrid file system software that features integrated software RAID for efficient and smart data protection. These advances, combined with the online scaling capability and integration with leading media applications, will enable users to deploy central storage without trading performance, scalability, or interoperability for lower storage costs.

"Omneon MediaGrid is being used as shared storage by content producers and broadcasters worldwide in file-based workflows for its high performance, continuous scalability, and seamless integration with media applications," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "With this reduction in the cost of Omneon MediaGrid storage, we're now extending our value proposition and giving customers a high-end storage product for a wider range of media workflows."

The new ContentServer 3000 hardware is the perfectly sized building block for a continuously expandable central storage system. Its 3RU form factor houses 16 3.5-inch SATA2 hot-swappable hard disk drives (HDDs) and has dual active-active controllers for high availability. This modular and reliable hardware, when powered by the Omneon MediaGrid file system software, allows for rapid system expansion without worries about forklift hardware upgrades or long and error-prone content migrations. Users can start with a few terabytes in capacity and, without taking the system offline, seamlessly grow to multiple petabytes. The system linearly scales bandwidth as new capacity is added.

The version 3.0 of Omneon MediaGrid file system software has built-in software RAID to deliver very high levels of storage efficiency while still ensuring fast application performance and high availability. It offers both RAID6 (dual-parity) and RAID4 (single-parity) options, enabling users to balance storage capacity with performance based on their workflow needs. A key differentiation of the Omneon MediaGrid file system, the file system driver (FSD) client-side software will continue to provide applications with fast and parallel access to data distributed across multiple ContentServers, unlike the slow and serial access to content provided by generic NAS or clustered NAS systems. With no special license cost associated to the file system driver, users can deploy these software agents on as many clients and servers as they would like without worrying about license costs.

Extensive application-level testing of the Omneon MediaGrid with leading media ingest, editing, transcoding, and automation applications ensures a higher level of interoperability and reliability not available with generic IT storage products. Tight integration with Omneon Media Application Server(TM) (MAS) provides a content-aware view of the file system and enables automation of critical workflow tasks associated with content production, verification, and archiving. Likewise, tight integration between our Rhozet transcoding applications and MediaGrid ensures fast, scalable media processing performance. This significantly reduces both workflow complexity and the time required to produce finished content.

The new version of Omneon MediaGrid will be on display at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14, in booth SL2005 as part of Harmonic's comprehensive range of production and playout solutions. The company's line of video distribution and delivery solutions will be on display in booth SU4909.

More information about Harmonic and Omneon solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com and www.omneon.com.

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative, and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions spanning content production to multiscreen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite, and telecom networks while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs, and streamlining workflows.

Omneon, now part of Harmonic, provides integrated, end-to-end file-based infrastructure that optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon video server and video-optimized storage platforms are architected to deliver the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for on-air channel playout and efficient content production. More information is available at www.omneon.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with R&D, sales, and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: deploying central storage without trading performance, scalability, or interoperability for lower storage costs; and very high levels of storage efficiency while still ensuring fast application performance and high availability.

Harmonic expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's Omneon MediaGrid and the anticipated benefits for customers may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.