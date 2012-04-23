Blackmagic Design Announces New Teranex 2D and Teranex 3D Processors

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced Teranex 2D and Teranex 3D Processors, a new family of high end broadcast standards converter processors featuring high- performance Thunderbolt I/O technology capture and playback features, starting from only US$1,995.

Teranex 2D and Teranex 3D Processors will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220.

In December 2011 Blackmagic Design acquired the legendary high end standards converter company Teranex Systems Inc. The company's specialty is developing extremely high quality image processing for standards conversion and format conversion, as well as world leading technology for 3D processing and simulation. Teranex processors are mandated by many broadcast networks and Hollywood studios for transferring masters to other video standards for international markets, and their quality reputation is well known in the television and broadcast industries.

After the acquisition, Blackmagic Design commenced a product review process, and designed two new models of Teranex processors that would improve on the VC100 design that Teranex had been selling for the previous few years. The new models add improvements such as dramatically reduced size, whisper quiet operation, new connection with technologies such as HDMI, Analog, upgraded 3 Gb/s SDI, independent AES/EBU and balanced analog audio connections, as well as adding new Thunderbolt technology.

The new Teranex 2D and 3D Processors also take advantage of the latest advances in electronic components and assembly techniques, which has resulted in a dramatically more affordable design for the customer. These new models do not reduce the processing quality of the famous Teranex conversions in any way, and the result is a design that allows customers to use Teranex processing for many more tasks than would have previously been possible.

An example of the significance of this change is one month prior to the Blackmagic Design acquisition, Teranex Processors could cost US$90,000, while now the same conversion, but with better I/O options, in a smaller quieter design with Thunderbolt, is only US$3,995.

There are now two new models with different features. The Teranex 2D Processor is a single processor model that offers all conversions in 4:2:2 quality in a single channel. The Teranex 3D Processor model features dual processors so can easily handle dual channel conversions for full resolution 3D processing, as well as 4:4:4 quality. Both models are 1 rack unit in size with built in power supply, and feature 3 Gb/s SDI, HDMI and analog video in and out, with independent 8 channel AES/EBU and 4 channel analog audio. The Teranex 3D model includes the extra SDI connections for dual link 3 Gb/s SDI input and output, as well as built in redundant power supplies. Both models have new whisper quiet fans.

These new models still feature the same extremely high quality processing, including up conversion, down conversion, SD/HD cross conversion, SD/HD standards conversion, cadence detect and remove, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion, smart aspect, timecode conversion, subtitle conversion, 16 channel audio, test signals and more. The Teranex 3D Processor model includes all this as well as 3D camera align, 3D dual stream standards conversion, 3D format conversions and incredibly realistic 3D simulation.

While these new Teranex models alone are a dramatic new advance in processing technology, they also include the latest Thunderbolt technology for full capture and playback support. This means both models of Teranex processors will operate as the world's most advanced capture and playback solution for editing, design and broadcast paint. These new Teranex processors will replace the company's Multibridge products.

The advantage of this combination is customers can get a single product to perform both conversions and capture and playback. The advantage of this combination is customers can get a single product to perform both conversions and capture and playback. Customers can take advantage of the high-speed Thunderbolt connection by using the included UltraScope software for waveform monitoring and error logging or by using Teranex processors in the same way as our UltraStudio series of capture and playback products. The Teranex 3D Processor will even capture and play back two video files for dual stream 3D! This means customers get full compatibility with all popular software, including Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, Avid Media Composer 6, Adobe After Effects CS6, Adobe Photoshop CS6 and more. Also included is Blackmagic Design's Media Express software.

The new Teranex processors also feature dramatically improved design with a solid machined aluminum front panel with a bright new LCD display that features upgraded menus for a nicer and easy to read look. The front panel is now sharper looking and very elegant due to its machined metal design, with buttons for each format that can be instantly pressed to change processing and video standards.

This means Teranex processors are like three products in one: a high end broadcast processor, combined with Thunderbolt capture and playback, and UltraScope waveform monitoring. The new Teranex processor design makes them look beautiful so they look great when installed in broadcast racks as well as smaller studios.

Teranex 2D and Teranex 3D Processors Key Features

-Both models include SIMD processing for extremely high quality broadcast up conversion, down conversion, SD/HD cross conversion, SD/HD standards conversion, cadence detect and remove, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion and smart aspect settings.

-Both models include full conversion of timecode and subtitles, even between SD and HD conversions. Both models include 16 channels of frame accurate audio conversions.

-Teranex 3D Processor model includes advanced 3D tools including 3D camera align, 3D dual stream standards conversion, 3D format conversions and extremely realistic 3D simulation.

-Includes 3 Gb/s SDI, HDMI 3D frame packing and analog video in and out, plus 8 ch AES/EBU and 4 ch balanced analog audio in and out. Thunderbolt port for computer capture and playback. RS422 deck control.

-Reference input for built in frame sync feature.

-Built in power supply. Dual redundant built in power supply on Teranex 3D Processor model. 4:2:2 quality in SD, HD and 2K video formats.

-4:4:4 quality on Teranex 3D Processor model. Teranex 3D Processor model supports dual stream capture and playback via Thunderbolt. Supports Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6, Avid Media Composer 6, Adobe After Effects

-CS6, Adobe Photoshop CS6 and more. Includes Blackmagic Design Media Express capture/playback software and UltraScope waveform monitoring software.

Availability and Price

The Teranex 2D Processor will retail for US$1,995 and be available in June 2012, while the Teranex 3D Processor model will retail for US$3,995 and be available in July 2012 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

