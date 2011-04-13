Envivio 4Caster C4 Propels Launch of Prisa TV’s New DIGITAL+ OTT Service

High Quality Video, Exceptional Performance and Tight Integration with Nagravision’s

Persistent Rights Management Content Security System are Powerful Combination for Premium Services

South San Francisco, CA – April 12, 2011 – Envivio, a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, announced today that its 4Caster C4 multi-profile video encoders are delivering the high-quality content driving the new “DIGITAL+ a la carta” and “DIGITAL+ Videoclub” over the top (OTT) video on demand and linear TV service from Prisa TV, the leading pay-TV operator in Spain. DIGITAL+ a la carta and DIGITAL+ Videoclub are presently offering an extensive VOD library to the operator’s satellite subscribers and its most popular live TV channels will become available during the coming months.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with outstanding content and the same high quality experience they expect from their traditional TV service, only delivered to their PCs so they can watch from anywhere,” said José Amselem, Communications Director at Prisa TV. “Envivio and its multi-screen 4Caster C4 headend solutions are instrumental to achieving our goals, ensuring a great experience for our customers and the reliability, effortless integration and flexible support we need to move our multi-screen strategy forward.”

Envivio’s 4Caster C4 multi-screen encoders provide Prisa TV with fully secured delivery of OTT services with intergated encryption, digital rights management and the high quality of experience made possible by the latest adaptive streaming technologies. 4Caster C4 encoders natively support the HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol chosen by Prisa TV to provide its customers with an uninterrupted viewing experience despite changing network conditions.

“The new DIGITAL+ service demonstrates a terrific understanding of what today’s subscribers want and the standards of excellence that will drive multi-screen services to succeed,” said Julien Signès, president and CEO at Envivio. “The headend chosen by Prisa TV for their new OTT service puts the emphasis where it most belongs—on ensuring the consistent delivery of the highest quality video regardless of the viewing screen or delivery network.”

Envivio worked closely with content protection provider Nagravision to deliver a tightly integrated content security solution that enables DIGITAL+ a la carta and DIGITAL+ Videoclub to confidently offer subscribers a broad variety of its most valuable premium content assents for viewing on their PCs. Envivio 4Caster C4 systems seamlessly exchange encryption keys with Nagravision’s Persistent Rights Management system to ensure a transparent, end-to-end content security from the headend to the player on the viewers PC, smartphone or tablet.

Envivio multi-screen solutions provide the means to deliver and profit from live and on-demand services for Mobile, PC and SD/HDTV screens, all from a single platform and headend simultaneously. For complete information about multi-screen delivery solutions from Envivio, visit www.Envivio.com.

About Envivio

Envivio is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video-over-IP delivery. We design our solutions to remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio has amassed dozens of patents, pioneered video-over-IP methods, and led in the deployment of emerging standards and new technologies. Today Envivio solutions deliver millions of content streams to hundreds of different styles of mobile devices, set top boxes, and PC platforms, on behalf of content owners, telecom operators, cable and satellite companies and mobile service providers throughout the world. Deployment and support are backed by a global staff that is familiar with local technical, regulatory and market guidelines encountered around the world. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Envivio is a registered trademark and 4Caster, Envivio Genesis and TV without Boundaries are trademarks of Envivio, Inc. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.