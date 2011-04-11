MOTIVE WELCOMES BRIAN MCSWEENEY AS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

McSweeney's Expertise to Help Increase MOTIVE's Services with Cutting-Edge Offerings Including Augmented Reality and QRC Code Development

NEW YORK CITY, APRIL 11, 2011 - MOTIVE, a transmedia company specializing in identity, branding, interactive, creative development and live action production for television, online, radio and print that transcends multiple media platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian McSweeney as technical director. McSweeney will spearhead the development of products based on such next-generation offerings as smart phone, iPad and Web apps and augmented reality, enabling MOTIVE clients to leverage technology breakthroughs to increase revenue and further grow their brands.

McSweeney brings with him a decade of experience designing and developing software for companies in the Internet, telecommunications and financial sectors, with a background in running development teams at major multinational companies and software startups. He will draw on this knowledge to build a team of in-house tech experts at MOTIVE, as well as handle everything from pitching new clients to project management of new products and services. Among his key goals is to introduce MOTIVE clients to augmented reality, mobile apps, social media integration and other cutting-edge technologies that can help improve brand awareness.

"We're concentrating on the existing MOTIVE clients and what they want that's a good match for our capabilities, while also looking at productizing some of our knowledge in the augmented reality, mobile app and social media integration areas," says McSweeney. "I think people are realizing that a large amount of their businesses will benefit from these types of components in the near future, so now is the time for us to recognize this and make it a part of our business. I'm thrilled to come on board at the company during such an exciting time."

Rounding out McSweeney's team is Jonny McCauley and Brian Solon, who have been appointed creative director and creative technologist, respectively. McCauley's background in design and Solon's expertise in Web development, combined with McSweeney's skills in large-scale software development and project management, will give the team a tremendous edge in designing and developing new services and products for MOTIVE clients. Among the team's first order of business has been to build a campaign surrounding MOTIVE's new iPad friendly website which showcases the company's new media capabilities.

"We couldn't be more delighted to add Brian, Jonny and Brian to the MOTIVE team in New York City," says Chris Valentino, executive managing director, MOTIVE. "Their backgrounds compliment each other perfectly, making for a dynamic and versatile team that can offer our clients the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving world of high-tech applications. At the end of the day, our mission comes down to serving our clients in the best way possible, and I believe we're doing just that with these new appointments."

An expert in Java and Agile development, McSweeney is a certified SCRUM master. He has a master's degree in Computer Science from Trinity College Dublin, where he is also a foundation scholar and gold medalist. Software that he has been the architect of and developed is now deployed in some of the largest telecommunications and financial companies in the world.