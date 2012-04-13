Autoscript launches the Enhanced Prompting Imaging Centre - the next-generation prompting system

Twickenham, UK, April 13, 2012 – Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, today launched the Enhanced Prompting Imaging Centre (EPIC - patent pending), an all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment and enables easier location prompting, while retaining the advanced features and functions of the Autoscript LED prompter series.

The EPIC effectively allows a single piece of equipment to do the work of two, with an on-air talent screen built into the prompter display that simply flips down to offer the perfect viewing angle. This simplified camera set-up makes installation easier and more practical, particularly when on-air talent monitors are required on location. Cable management is also easier, requiring just one power cable for the prompter and on-air monitor, while ClockPlus and TallyPlus are powered via the 12 VDC from the prompter; the video signal also loops through the prompter. This leads to a reduction in power consumption, with the EPIC able to operate on just 60 watts by using the latest advances is switch mode PSUs. In addition the reduced weight of the overall system reduces counter-balance weight needs, which also broadens the compatibility range for support equipment including robotics.

The combined elements of the prompter and on-air monitor also provide economies of scale and reduction of cost compared to purchasing two separate systems.

Brian Larter, Managing Director, Autoscript, said, “Autoscript has led the way with major developments in prompting for both the scripting software systems and on-camera hardware systems, with industry firsts including prompters compatible with 16:9 camera applications, the increased clarity and brightness of LED prompter displays, and HD-SDI compatible prompters. The EPIC prompter system represents the next evolutionary step to making prompting simpler, both in the studio and in the field.”

Larter added, “We provide a vital connection between the audience and the talent. For organisations that recognise the value of this connection, there is no compromise. This understanding of our customer’s need to maintain that audience connection remains the driving force of our continuing innovation.”

