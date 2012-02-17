Blackmagic Design Adds Timecode and DNxHD QuickTime Support to HyperDeck SSD Recorders

Manchester, UK - 17 February 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced the release of HyperDeck 2.5 public beta, a new software update that adds embedded timecode support, DNxHD recording to QuickTime and SDI camera record triggering to its HyperDeck SSD recorders.

HyperDeck 2.5 software includes timecode support for both HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio. Timecode information embedded within the ancillary data space of HD-SDI video signals can now be written to HyperDeck’s uncompressed or Avid DNxHD compressed video files. Customers can preserve the timecode from their incoming video stream based on the standard RP-188 HD protocol and playback recorded files with this original timecode information.

HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio models feature Avid DNxHD record and playback that is fully certified by Avid. HyperDeck 2.5 software adds the option to record and playback DNxHD QuickTime as well as DNxHD MXF format files. The choice to wrap DNxHD files in a QuickTime format extends the opportunity to use Avid’s industry standard file encoding with a wide range of software and to suit specific workflows.

Recording to HyperDeck Shuttle can now be automatically triggered by cameras and other HD-SDI video equipment. Many professional cameras embed start/stop flags within their SDI video output and HyperDeck Shuttle now recognizes these commands to start and stop recording in sync with the camera. The advantage is that customers can now record to HyperDeck Shuttle without the need to separately activate recording on their camera and disk recorder.

As some cameras don’t output the start/stop flag in the standard way, this new update also includes a new rolling timecode record trigger feature. This means now virtually any camera or device that outputs RP-188 timecode can be used to start and stop HyperDeck Shuttle recording! HyperDeck will now watch RP-188 HD timecode and when the timecode starts counting, the HyperDeck will instantly start recording! This means even professional equipment and cameras like the ARRI ALEXA can now automatically trigger HyperDeck Shuttle to record uncompressed or DNxHD timecode synchronized files!

“This software update adds a number of valuable functions to HyperDeck,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We’ve based this on feedback from HyperDeck customers on the features they needed most and this feedback reflects the wide use of HyperDeck recorders from acquisition through to content delivery.”

