XenData Announces Collaboration with Harmonic for Media Storage and Archive

XenData LTO-5 Digital Video Archives will be integrated with the Harmonic Server and Storage Infrastructure using Harmonic Media Application Server

Cambridge, UK and Walnut Creek, Calif. – August 23, 2011 –XenData, the leading provider of digital video archive solutions to the media and entertainment industry, will be unveiling a new interface at IBC 2011 that seamlessly integrates the range of XenData archive server solutions with Harmonic’s Media Application Server and ProXplore. XenData and Harmonic have been working closely on development of the new interface which extends the capabilities of Media Application Server (MAS) to include management of archiving to and restoring from robotic LTO tape libraries that scale to multiple petabytes.

The new interface is applicable to Harmonic Media Application Server version 3.4 and the full range of XenData’s archive server solutions, including X64 Edition software, XenData6 Server software and the XenData range of SX-Archive Servers. The archive and restore queue is managed by Harmonic MAS but executed by the XenData archive system which initiates FTP transfers between the LTO archive and Harmonic’s MediaGrid, Spectrum or MediaDeck Servers. Video assets are archived and written to LTO cartridges by the XenData system, then archive location information is passed back to MAS which updates the metadata for that asset.

Media Application Server already provides search capabilities for the entire enterprise using standard browsers for easy deployment and administration. The new XenData interface will extend the search capabilities of MAS to a hugely scalable LTO archive. Even individuals in departments not normally supported by media systems, such as legal and marketing, are now able to search, view and mark archived content for subsequent workflow steps.

“Many existing installations around the globe already have both XenData archives and Harmonic storage and server infrastructure, which as a result has created strong interest in this integration among our current customer base,” commented Dr. Phil Storey, XenData CEO. “The tight integration of these two popular product ranges is likely to be a game-changer.”

Simon Eldridge, Senior Product Manager at Harmonic added: “Our goal with the Media Application Server is to provide comprehensive media management and processing control throughout the enterprise. Integration with other best-of-breed solutions, such as XenData, really extends that leadership.”

The integrated system will be shown on the Harmonic booth (Hall 1, Booth 1.B20) at IBC 2011 in Amsterdam from September 9-13. XenData will also be exhibiting other digital video archive solutions at IBC on booth (Hall 7, Booth 7.47).

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions range from cost-effective workstation archives to multiple Petabyte server systems. They are built on industry standards and provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications.

TV stations, global broadcasters, media service providers, video production companies and post-production organizations using XenData’s standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems, as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and media companies. For more information visit: www.xendata.com.

###

For more information:

Jaime Tero/Esther Burciaga

onechocolate communications for XenData

T: 1.415.989.9803

E: xendata@onechocolatecomms.com