FSR's Pathfinder Switcher Brings Video Variety To 381 Main Bar and Grill

Little Falls, NJ (March 22, 2011) – Transforming 381 Main Bar and Grill from a neighborhood martini lounge to a stunning sports bar equipped with the latest technology was a major undertaking. Owner Steve Baskinger not only orchestrated a complete cosmetic makeover, but also turned to FSR to install a sophisticated video matrix switcher that brings patrons a varied viewing experience via 19 LED TVs situated throughout the establishment.

Baskinger selected the FSR Pathfinder following an exhaustive Internet search for a system capable of routing multiple video sources to multiple video destinations. “Every time I entered my requirements, FSR dominated the results,” he said.

FSR customized a unit for 381 Main with 24 inputs and outputs to accommodate Baskinger’s diverse needs. “The TVs are a major highlight; we offer all the games, pay-per-view events, music videos, and people even bring in their own DVDs,” explained Baskinger. “FSR’s Pathfinder provides complete control options. We can change programs or source material on any of the 19 sets with the push of a button so our customers can enjoy their programming preference.”

FSR’s Pathfinder features Split Mode Switching that allows each color channel to be switched independently; settings are easily programmed from the unit’s front panel. Only one switcher is necessary to perform the duties of several units, and compatibility with future video types and resolutions guarantees longevity. The Pathfinder is the highest bandwidth and flattest matrix switcher on the market. The HD component and RGB models feature 600MHz@-3dB bandwidth with +/- 1.0 dB flatness to 300MHz to ensure unparalleled clarity and color fidelity.

Baskinger also utilizes the TVs as vehicles for digital signage. “We can highlight menu specials, or display a message such as ‘Happy Birthday’ to a specific guest on one or all of the TVs,” he said. “As the weather gets warmer, we plan to expand viewing to the outdoor patios. We couldn’t do any of this without the switcher.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

# # #

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com