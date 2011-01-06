AX Series Brings X-ART Technology To Wide Range Of New Users

Anaheim, CA––Offering a higher standard of performance and value, AX-Series monitors feature ADAM’s highly acclaimed X-ART tweeter with newly redesigned woofers, amplifiers and speaker cabinets that ensure superior performance in a wide range of recording and live sound applications.

Following ADAM’s award-winning SX-Series monitors, the new AX Series includes four high performance systems, ranging from the ultra-compact and fully professional A3X, to the high performance A5X, A7X and A8X systems, all at more accessible prices.

ADAM’s efficient X-ART tweeter handles higher SPLs while providing an expansive frequency response up to 50kHz. All AX-Series woofers and amplifiers now feature larger voice-coils and more powerful amplifiers for greater linear excursion and more output. The redesigned cabinets all feature twin bass reflex ports.

ADAM’S smallest and most affordable monitor, the A3X is ideal for desktop and nearfield monitoring situations. Already hailed for its exceptional imaging and accuracy from a speaker so small (9.9” H x 5.9” W x 7.2” D) and less than 10 lbs.), the A3X includes an X-ART tweeter for clear sound, a 4.5” mid/low frequency driver with a very light but stiff carbon fiber diaphragm for absolute transparency, and two highly efficient 25-watt amplifiers to power each driver.

The A3X also features Stereolink, a pair of additional RCA connectors that allow the user to connect both speakers with a single cable so that the volume for both speakers can be controlled from the Gain control of either speaker.

A perennial for ADAM over the years, the A5 has been reborn as the A5X with the X-ART tweeter, a 5.5” mid/woofer that reproduces frequencies below 2.5kHz, and twice the power. 25W (tweeter) and 50W (woofer) amps drive each of the speakers directly and the speakers feature 110dB max peak SPL per pair. Like other AX systems, XLR and RCA connectors are provided along with a 5-year warranty.

The new A7X has the X-ART tweeter and a 7” mid/woofer with a larger 1.5” voice coil. A 50W A/B amp drives the X-ART tweeter and a 100W Pulse Width Modulation amp drives the mid/woofer.

Ideal for high SPL program material and larger control rooms, the A8X produces a very deep, powerful and focused bass response. Like the other AX-Series models, the upper corners of the A8X are beveled to minimize reflections. The large, double bass reflex tubes on the front have been specifically designed to match the mid/woofer and its large voice coil.

With a 50W amplifier for the tweeter and a 150W amplifier for the mid/woofer, the A8X has more than enough power for any monitoring application. Other features include a tweeter gain control and 2 shelf filters on the rear panel, an expansive frequency response of 38Hz - 50kHz, XLR & RCA connectors, 120dB max peak SPL per pair and a 5-year warranty.

MSRP for the AX-Series is as follows: A3X - $299 per speaker, A5X - $449 per speaker, A7X - $599 per speaker and the A8X $899 per speaker.

For more information about ADAM Audio USA, visit us at Booth #7111, Anaheim Convention Center, call 516.681.0690, or click to www.adam-audio.com

About ADAM Audio: Combining extensive experience and research in the field of speaker systems with their revolutionary Accelerating Ribbon Technology tweeter design, physicist Klaus Heinz founded ADAM Audio in 1999. Based in Berlin, Germany, ADAM designs and builds professional monitor systems for leading recording studios around the world as well as sophisticated hi-fi and multi-channel loudspeaker systems for the home and residential installation markets.