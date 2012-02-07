2012 NAB Show Product Preview Digital Alert Systems Booth C3346

Digital Alert Systems at the 2012 NAB Show:

At the 2012 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight its newest range of next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies designed to lower the cost and complexity of compliance with the latest FCC mandate. The company will showcase its award-winning DASDEC(TM) series of integrated EAS/CAP devices, which have been upgraded with a host of new features including expanded filtering options and an improved user interface that streamlines setup and operation. Fully integrated models start at just $1,995, offering broadcasters the benefit of proven performance, as well as support from a well known manufacturer, for only few dollars more than a CAP-only converter.

Furthering Digital Alert Systems' reputation for EAS/CAP innovations are the new R198 multichannel AES switch/converter, and the award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher, which enables simultaneous independent EAS switching, playout, and control for multistream requirements. When combined with a DASDEC device and MultiStation(TM) software from DAS, the MultiPlayer provides the lowest-cost EAS/CAP coverage per stream.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2012 NAB Show:

New R198 Local/Network-Controlled Multichannel AES Switch/Converter At the 2012 NAB Show, DAS will highlight the new R198 multichannel AES switch/converter, a unique product for facilities looking to upgrade their existing analog EAS systems to operate in a multichannel AES digital audio world. The R198 makes it easy to convert any unbalanced stereo audio signal and present it as the common "B side" of four independent A/B (2x1) balanced AES audio channels. Using synchronous electronic switching for glitch-free performance with no pops or clicks, each AES channel ensures seamless program switching of any AES audio stream. Each AES channel also features a fail-safe bypass relay, thus maintaining primary program signal integrity in the event of a power failure. Because each AES switch is controllable by individual contact closures or a TCP/IP (Ethernet) LAN interface, the R198 is easy to wire and use with automation or legacy EAS gear. The R198 system's built-in Web server allows broadcasters to configure and operate the unit from any standard Web browser on any standard platform. No special software or cables are necessary.

Image link: www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASR198.zip

DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform The DASDEC(TM)-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP management in a fully integrated package. Packed with powerful features, DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. A true browser-based interface facilitates simultaneous access by multiple users while making it easier than ever for broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS/CAP functions remotely. Up to four non-bridging Ethernet ports enable easy integration in the modern facility. Ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in enhancement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols, so broadcasters can integrate the system with a wide variety of new and existing third-party equipment. Built on IP-based technology, the DASDEC-II is engineered to accommodate future emergency messaging requirements through simple software upgrades. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multi-interface applications.

MultiStation(TM) software from DAS adds sequential forwarding capability to the DASDEC-II. Therefore broadcasters can schedule an alert to air on each channel at the appropriate time -- without interrupting critical programs -- on up to five stations, whether they originate from the same building, same state, or across the nation. Combined with MultiStation software, one DASDEC-II system can replace five separate encoder/decoder sets, in turn reducing wiring, rack space, and power requirements.

Image Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDEC-II.zip

DASDEC(TM)-II Models DASLC and DASLCR Providing core EAS/CAP functionality, the DASLC and DASLCR from DAS, offer dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact, low-cost package equipped with key features that have made the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency alert platform a popular choice among broadcasters. Starting at only $1,995, the DASLC is a full-featured, next-generation integrated EAS/CAP system available for little more than any short-term CAP converter or solution. The DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package.

Image link: www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDEC-IIlc_front.zip

MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel EAS Audio Player and Program Switcher The award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher eliminates one-channel-at-a-time limitations by providing multiple and completely independent EAS switching, playout, and control that meet the EAS requirements of multiple program streams. MultiPlayer is configurable for analog or AES switching of up to four program streams and networks to any DASDEC for management and logging. Multiple GPIOs for each channel make facility integration a breeze. MultiPlayer, coupled with a DASDEC device and MultiStation software, provides the lowest available cost per independent stream for multistream EAS/CAP coverage.

Company Background:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

SPEAKING SESSION Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for DAS, will be part of the panel discussion "EAS Developments" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, as part of the "Technical Regulatory Issues for Engineers" session.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"Digital Alert Systems is committed to helping broadcasters comply with ever-evolving EAS and CAP regulations. Our range of DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platforms provides the best single-box solutions for all facets of EAS/CAP management, whether for the smallest and most cost-conscious station or the largest centralcasting and multicasting stations. Starting at less than $2,000, our DASDEC line offers a superior alternative to less effective bolt-on converter solutions." -- Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems