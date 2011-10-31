Anton/Bauer Helps Power Sophisticated New Television Complex in Turkmenistan

SHELTON, CT - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, recently equipped the Ashgabat Tower-one of the largest television stations in the world-with hundreds of the company's power solutions. Based in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the Ashgabat Tower will be home to seven television and six radio stations, featuring 13 television studios as well as 50 editing suites, greatly expanding the number of television channels available in the state.

The Ashgabad Tower project was handled by Istanbul-based Polimeks, one of the largest construction companies in Turkey. Its subsidiary company and systems integrator, Policom Technology and Foreign Trade Company, respectively, secured the project in Ashgabat and worked in collaboration with Bilgi Park, an equipment dealer in Turkey. Once on air this fall, the new facility will host a variety of HD television productions, including news, sports and live-studio programming.

To help equip the studios with the latest in broadcast technology, Bilgi Park selected an assortment of Anton/Bauer batteries, chargers, adapters, mounts and on-camera LED lighting systems. In total, close to 400 units were sent to the new state-of-the-art facility in September, including 340 DIONIC(r) HC batteries, a variety of PowerChargers(r) including 60 Dual 2722 and 4 QUAD 2702 PowerChargers and 60 Tandem 70 Chargers, 60 QR-SDH Gold Mounts, 110 QR-A200 Sony Gold Mount wedge adapters, 60 Ultralight LED UL2-Base Units and 60 Ultralight LED UL-HMLEDs.

"Whether it's the busy hub of New York City or the plains of Turkmenistan, this latest international sale for Anton/Bauer speaks volumes about the brand's reputation for quality performance and reliability," says Martyn Sly-Jex, manager, Anton/Bauer EMEA. "Anton/Bauer has the experience to understand individual applications and goals and is able to provide the appropriate power solutions. As with any new facility, especially such a noteworthy one as the Ashgabat Tower, the value behind Anton/Bauer will be realized for years to come. We are so honored to be a part of such a renowned project."

