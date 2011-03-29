Digital Rapids Doubles Encoder Density with Powerful New Models

March 29, 2011 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- today announced new dual-channel models in the StreamZ and StreamZHD families of studio encoding systems; StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder; and Flux family of video capture and pre-processing hardware. The new models combine Digital Rapids' long-standing ability to output multiple formats, resolutions and bit rates simultaneously in real time with the capability to capture and encode from two distinct sources concurrently.

Dual-channel, standard-definition StreamZ models feature SDI video input support with embedded audio. High-definition, dual-channel models of StreamZHD and StreamZHD Live ABR support HD-SDI, dual-link HD-SDI, 3G-SDI and standard-definition SDI video inputs. Real-time down-conversion of dual-link and 3G-SDI inputs leverages new facility infrastructures and allows easy repurposing of such sources without the workflow inconvenience and expense of external format converters.

The new SD Flux-2200 and HD Flux-4200 boards offer similar hardware functionality in half-height, half-length PCI Express(r) cards. Flux cards are bundled with the tightly integrated Stream LE software, allowing customers to add Digital Rapids' renowned multi-format capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming capabilities to existing PC workstations.

Further supporting these increased input channel densities, the latest StreamZHD and StreamZHD Live ABR system configurations also feature increased processing power, enabling the encoding of a greater number of simultaneous multi-format outputs.

"Media organizations are processing a higher volume of content than ever before, from increased numbers of live channels for multiple target devices to an exponentially growing number of file-based deliverables," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "The new dual-channel models of our encoding solutions will help customers address these increased demands while lowering the capital costs, space and power requirements associated with separate single-channel encoders."

Digital Rapids' comprehensive range of encoding solutions combine unmatched visual quality and performance with flexible, feature-rich software, seamlessly supporting the transformation of content for live and on-demand multi-screen distribution opportunities and file-based applications.

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions will be showcased in booth number SL6010 at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digital-rapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.