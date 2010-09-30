Wohler HD World 2010 Product Preview

Wohler at HD World 2010

Wohler at HD World 2010:

At HD World 2010, Wohler will showcase its acclaimed family of products designed to increase broadcasters' control, flexibility, and efficiency in managing complex audio and video monitoring for today's digital and HD broadcast environments. The focal point of booth 1301 will be Wohler Mobile, a 22-foot-long trailer packed with the company's state-of-the-art audio, video, and data monitoring solutions -- presenting a unique opportunity for visitors to see how easily the solutions fit into even the most space-constrained production applications. Wohler Mobile will highlight the AMP2-16V, the latest in Wohler's award-winning line of 16-channel modular monitoring systems which combines video monitoring with comprehensive audio management capabilities including loudness control. Also featured will be Wohler's new Pandora system for clear, configurable loudness monitoring at any point in the broadcast chain.

New Wohler Products on Display at HD World 2010:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will feature the award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, SDI audio embedding, and instantaneous Dolby(R) bit stream analysis, called Dolby Zoom, make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available.

Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels and metadata of an available Dolby bit stream with a single button press. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the mix mode feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles, and can be adjusted from the main metering screen, which features simultaneous color- and scale-adjustable metering of up to 16 channels of audio from a choice of input and output modules including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog.

Also on display is variable-timescale loudness metering and selected metadata. In addition to the same friendly user interface and help system as before, front-panel hotkeys can now be assigned not only to solo or mute groups of channels and recall system-wide presets, but also to activate Dolby Zoom on a target source or adjust the audio level of individual output channels.

Pandora Loudness Monitor

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain to provide simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act and other standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio.

Accepting and analyzing SDI, AES, stereo, or multichannel audio, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from five seconds to 60 minutes. A large numerical display shows LKFS readings, and a warning light indicates when this value exceeds acceptable thresholds. The unit's graphic display shows changes in loudness over time and real-time loudness (LU) levels at a glance. Additionally, Pandora allows users to set a range of loudness parameters, including reference level, gating, and integration time; configure the system for 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-channel (AES or SDI) operation; or even use a contribution matrix for multichannel mode.

# # #

Company Background:

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

