Oxygen DCT Launches The GlueBox™ Mio HD/SD-SDI To HDMI/DVI Converter at BVE 2012

At BVE 2012, Oxygen DCT will be launching the GlueBox™ Mio HD/SD-SDI to HDMI/DVI converter, a high quality, compact, reliable device for broadcast television and digital film industries.

This useful and practical product addresses the everyday and ever changing requirements of video conversion and interfacing by offering an exceptional range of facilities that overcome many of the limitations commonly found with other converters.

Ideal for a wide range of applications, the highly adaptable GlueBox Mio HD/SD-SDI to HDMI/DVI converter is equally at home in a master control room, in the back of a rack, on a studio floor or mounted on a crane. It can be powered from a 12v DC battery or from the AC to DC power unit that is supplied as standard with each box.

A key feature of this unique product is its flexible multi-mode scaler, which has 14 modes enabling automatic output scaling or user selection of 13 different output resolutions from 1920x1200 down to 1024x768. The box also incorporates broadcast grade filtering, which delivers superior image conversion, permitting greater detail and eliminating the artifacts often found on low quality converters.

The GlueBox™ Mio HD/SD-SDI to HDMI/DVI converter accepts all HD-SDI signal formats including 3G-SDI (dual or single link), HD-SDI or SD-SDI and from 1080p/60 down to 525i with automatic signal detection. There is also an active, non-reclocked looped out that negates the need for additional distribution equipment in the signal path.

Steve Hathaway, Oxygen DCT’s Managing Director, says: “This product is packed with features that are often not available on similar converters. These include audio monitoring on HDMI - a really useful facility that allows users to fully monitor a HD-SDI signal on a low cost HDMI monitor. By incorporating audio output with the HDMI signal, the audio within any of the four groups embedded in the HD-SDI stream can be extracted and output as a stereo pair. The side mounted dip switches allow users to select the stereo audio pair for the HDMI output or blank the audio output to the HDMI signal, if required.”

The GlueBox™ Mio HD/SD-SDI to HDMI/DVI converter also offers a DVI connector output interface, as well as a DVI to HDMI converter for HDMI applications. Two LED status indicators show the unit is powered up correctly and that it has a valid video signal, free from errors.

Steve Hathaway adds: “This unit is perfect for both studio and field portable applications and is widely used with HD-SDI signals to provide a DVI/HDMI output for use with large monitors such as Oxygen DCTs Evolution Pro-M series. The fact that this product is both simple to operate and very affordable makes it ideally suited to customers who want an inexpensive conversion solution without having to compromise on quality.”

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com