NewTek Launches 22-Channel TriCaster™ HD Portable Live Production System

NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products, today announced that it has launched TriCaster™ model TCXD850, the latest addition to the TriCaster line of high definition (HD) portable live production systems. This new TriCaster offers a 22-channel switcher, with eight HD or standard definition (SD) digital or analog inputs, two DDRs, titles, stills, two network inputs and eight virtual/mix channels.

"TriCaster TCXD850 takes the TriCaster product line to a new level of performance, introducing a rack mount system with significant new capabilities, at all levels of production," said Andrew Cross, executive vice president, engineering, NewTek. "This latest TriCaster continues to change expectations about what is possible in HD live production, enabling producers to deliver compelling live events, successfully engage their audience and create new revenue streams."

TriCaster TCXD850 benefits and features include:

• 22-channel switcher with eight digital or analog inputs, two DDRs, two network inputs, titles, stills and eight virtual/mix channels

• Advanced overlay capabilities include rotation, positioning and scaling in 3D plus animated effects

• New live virtual sets in HD include double box effects with options for stand-up and one or two presenters

• Photorealistic LiveMatte™ virtual sets system with advanced matte generation and spill suppression for every switcher inpu

• Two network inputs deliver graphics from LiveText™, presentations from a PC or Mac® using iVGA™ or other computer sources to the switcher or overlay channels

• Simultaneous monitoring of all switcher inputs at full field-rate and signal integrity verification with color Waveform/Vectorscopes

• Using any combination of either embedded digital, AES or the16 balanced analog XLR audio inputs to bring in microphones, stereo or quad line level sources

• Audio mixing capabilities with audio follows video support and auxiliary routing to integrate into an external audio setup

• HDMI and VGA program outputs for projector (IMAG) or other monitoring applications

• 36 hours of 1080i recording capacity that can be extended by using the three removable drive bays

• Three video output rows provide flexible simultaneous HD and SD video output

• Durable rack mount 4U case with redundant power supply

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions, switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 is slated to ship July 15, 2010. TriCaster TCXD850 in NTSC will retail in North America for US$24,995, and in multi-standard internationally for US$27,995. The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and in multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

TriCaster Upgrade Guarantee

Buy any TriCaster portable live production system now through June 30, 2010, and trade it in for the full purchase price towards TriCaster TCXD850.

About NewTek (NAB Show Booth: SL10814)

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards.

Clients include: MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, “Furious World,” Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

