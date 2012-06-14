FSR Powers Up for InfoComm 2012 With New PoE/USB Charger for iPad

InfoComm Booth N651

SMALL AND CONVENIENT OPTION WORKS HAND IN HAND WITH NEW IPAD WALL MOUNT UNIT

Las Vegas, NV – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, is introducing its new IT-CHRG-P2U PoE to USB charger, a power option for the company’s new WE-IPAD2-SLV iPad® enclosure, at InfoComm 2012 in booth N 651. This new charger, an addition to the Company’s IntelliTools accessory line, offers AV professionals relying on iPads for any number of display applications, a simple, yet reliable power solution.

Deriving ample power from a standard PoE network connection, the new PoE/USB Charger, when used alongside the FSR iPad enclosure, offers easy and convenient single-cable Installation. The rear of the iPad enclosure, where the PoE charger sits, offers a symmetrical hole pattern for rapid mounting to a standard 2-gang box, with no electrical drop needed.

“We are excited to introduce both the iPad enclosure and PoE USB Charger,” says Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “With more and more display options being designed around Apple®’s iPad, we are proud to be able to offer our customers these attractive and powerful options. These new cube and wall plate styles, which are debuting at this year’s InfoComm, derive ample power from a standard PoE network connection and do not require PoE+. They can easily be used as an accessory for any iPad version.”

With the PoE/USB charger, AV professionals can power up their iPads from a PoE-Ethernet drop without the need for AC line power. The small cube can easily be mounted in a 2-gang wall box behind the FSR iPad wall mount and the PoE/USB charger will operate and charge the iPad supporting Apple’s charging standard. In addition, the PoE/USB charger will also notify the iPad that it is connected to a charger avoiding annoying pop-ups. The charging side is rated at 5VDC, 2 amps/ 10watts.

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

FSR complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and is a woman owned business. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information visit www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com