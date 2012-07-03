Myers To Exhibit at Public Media Development & Marketing Conference

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a long-standing developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced the company will once again participate in the Public Media Development & Marketing Conference (PMDMC) organized by the Error! Hyperlink reference not valid. (DEI). This year's gathering will be held in Seattle, Washington, July 12-14.

Myers, a conference exhibitor since 2003, joined DEI as a Partner in 2007. The DEI signature event draws more than 1,000 station, network, national organization, and associated business leaders to exchange ideas, learn new skills, and discuss issues related to public media marketing and revenue generation. While traditionally radio-focused, this year's conference will debut a new track, created in partnership with PBS, specifically for public television fundraising professionals.

"We are thrilled to have Myers Information Systems at the PMDMC again this year," said June Fox, director of station & business relations for DEI. "Their support for the conference and for public media stations around the country is a testament to Myers' commitment to our industry."

"This event gives us an opportunity to interact with our client stations' development teams and demonstrate features and workflows within ProTrack TV / Radio that support their outreach efforts," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "It also helps us identify requirements and new directions for future product development – we consider our affiliation with DEI an investment in the future of public media and look forward to participating in another successful conference."

Myers' highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

ABOUT MYERS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

ABOUT DEI

DEI originated under the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in 1974 as a Station Development Unit to assist local public radio stations in their fundraising activities. The Development Exchange, Inc. was incorporated in the District of Columbia in December 1982 and was granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in October of that year. DEI has more than 250 member stations; its core operations have expanded to include national benchmarking research, weekly training webinars, outsourced fundraising services, and group co-ops for the purchase of data services. For further information, please visit: www.deiworksite.org

