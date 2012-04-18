Clear-Com Introduces Tempest2400 Masterbelt at the 2012 NAB Show

All the Capabilities of the Tempest2400 BaseStation in a Compact and Portable Package

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, today announces the Tempest2400 MasterBelt digital wireless intercom at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C8008). Ideal for mobile productions, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt offers all the advanced features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 rack-mount BaseStation, including the new version 3.0 features, in a compact, portable and easy-to-deploy package that can be conveniently worn on the hip.

The Tempest2400 MasterBelt provides mobile broadcasters the ability to coordinate and communicate hands-free within the form of a Tempest2400 BeltStation. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 CP-222 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system in the 2.4 GHz band. The MasterBelt itself also functions as a BeltStation allowing up to six full-duplex wireless users to be in communications.

Designed to be comfortable, rugged and robust, the MasterBelt Station and all Tempest BeltStations can operate in harsh weather conditions and are protected by a durable, weather-resistant ABS co-polymer blend with a high performance polyurethane overmold. The MasterBelt is provided with a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery capable of up to eight hours of operation or can be powered by three Standard AA Alkaline batteries as backup, providing four hours of operations.

“The Tempest2400 system has proven itself as the “go-to” communications solution for remote productions operating interference-free even when other wireless devices are in the same vicinity,” says Craig Frederickson, Clear-Com wireless product manager. “The MasterBelt is the latest development in the Tempest2400 line, giving broadcasters an even more flexible alternative for mobile productions, such as reality TV, sports sideline communications or ENG, where a stationary BaseStation is not desirable, feasible or optimal.”

Tempest2400 operates in 80MHz of spectrum in the 2.4GHz ISM frequency band. Tempest wireless systems will not interfere with traditional wireless microphone, IFB or in-ear monitor systems that operate in the UHF TV band. Because of Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology, the Tempest system does not compete with signals from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices, minimizing frequency coordination and enabling flawless performance. Further, with state-of-the-art Redundant Data Transmit (2xTX), which sends each packet of audio data twice on different frequencies, the system ensures uninterrupted audio communications.

Similar to all Tempest systems the Tempest MasterBelt offers three modes of operations: Normal, Shared and Split. Because the MasterBelt can also function as a BeltStation, up to six full-duplex wireless users can be in communication in Normal mode. In Shared mode, an unlimited number of wireless users can listen while five have PTT capability. In Split mode, four wireless users are full-duplex talk while an unlimited number may listen. The ‘fifth user slot’ is an unlimited single-channel shared between the users with momentary talk buttons only.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HME

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.