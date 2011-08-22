Anton/Bauer to Provide Around-the-Clock On-Site Support for Broadcasters at The 2012 Summer Games

Company to Offer 24/7 Access to Products and Service

LONDON —Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce it will offer around- the-clock on-site support for broadcasters throughout the 2012 Summer Olympic games. Company experts will be in London to provide the world-class customer service and top-notch support for which Anton/Bauer is renowned.

Beginning one week prior to the opening ceremonies, Anton/Bauer staff will hit the ground running in London. As part of this unique support infrastructure, company representatives will be stationed in and around the International Broadcast Center (IBC), supplying broadcasters with on-call, 24/7 access to products, repair, service and support.

“We consider ourselves a part of our customers’ production teams and broadcasters around the world have come to rely on our legendary customer service and support,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development at Anton/Bauer. “As they prepare for one of the largest sporting events in the world, we couldn’t think of a better way to support them than to provide the expert personnel and equipment they’ve come to trust and rely on with us.”

Over the last 20 years, Anton/Bauer has increasingly provided equipment and support for the Olympic Games. It looks forward to once again supporting many of the Olympic broadcasters in 2012.

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight, ElipZ, ElightZ, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.