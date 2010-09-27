Apantac Celebrates Two Years in Business

This month, Apantac, a Portland, Oregon based technology provider for the broadcast, government and professional AV markets, is celebrating two years of designing and manufacturing award-winning Multiviewers, Extenders / Receivers / Splitters, Switches, Fiber Extenders and a variety of other image and signal processing and extension solutions.

A number of key technology providers have supported Apantac in the development of their products and have commented on Apantac’s two year anniversary.

“National Semiconductor’s 3G-SDI solutions deliver best-in-class cable reach, jitter performance and return loss,” comments Michael Hendricks, Senior Marketing Manager for National’s High-Speed Data Path business unit. “The energy-efficient features of National’s SDI equalizers, reclockers and cable drivers such as auto-sleep, power-save and cable detect are a natural fit for Apantac’s platform of high-definition TAHOMA Multiviewers.”

“Our high performance FPGAs enable Apantac to deliver high quality, robust video processing solutions to a broad range of broadcast and professional AV equipment,” said Don Faria, senior vice president of Altera's application business units. “Our flexible FPGAs provide Apantac with the density, memory, speed and configurability to meet their customer’s design requirements and the ever-changing broadcast standards for HD, 3D and 4K resolutions.”

“Arrow Electronics relationship with Apantac over the past two years has been a valuable asset to both companies. Arrow has provided design and supplier services to aid in Apantac’s product development, and we're proud to be a part of Apantac's growth as it celebrates its second anniversary,” said Jeff Mourich, Arrow Technical Sales Representative / Portland, Oregon.

Apantac has gained considerable market acceptance over the past few years, providing solutions to a number of broadcast, cable and satellite facilities including; HBS (the host broadcaster for the 2010 Winter Olympics and Soccer World cup), KOIN CBS Affiliate, Oregon Public Television (KOPB), Mobile Television Group, Frontier Satellite Uplink, MLB (Major League Baseball), RPC TV, TV Globo in Brazil, Euro Media and AMP in France, Reckord OB Van in the Czech Republic, Multimedios and Impacto TV in Mexico, Tokyo Womens University, CCTV China and Mediacorp Singapore to name a few.

“We have made considerable inroads into our market segments and are so proud of the growth Apantac has experienced over the past two years,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “Our talented team of hardware and software engineers, sales and business development, operations and office support team, dealer network, as well as our partners have been an integral part of our success. Our primary focus is fulfilling our customers' requirements and we always strive to stay ahead of technology trends so we can respond to our customers needs by providing high quality cost effective solutions.”

Apantac will be exhibiting and demonstrating its Multiviewers and signal processing and extension solutions at the following upcoming technology events;

- HD World – October 13 – 14, 2010

- Worship Facilities Conference & Expo WFX 2010 – November 3-5, 2010

- VidXpo – November 3-5, 2010

- InterBee – November 18-19, 2010

- InfoComm Asia 2010 – November 17-19, 2010