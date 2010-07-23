NewTek Sets the Virtual Stage for the Launch Party of Myouterspace.com

Who:NewTek, manufacturer of industry-leading video and 3D animation products and Myouterspace.com, a Sci-Fi social networking site

What: NewTek designed a custom virtual starship bridge exclusively for Myouterspace.com to use in support of the official website launch party and live webcast.

TriCaster will be used to produce and stream the live webcast hosted by “Star Trek” icon and Myouterspace.com Host and Diplomat, William Shatner.

The bridge is a virtual set modeled and rendered in NewTek LightWave 3D and deployed as a LiveSet in TriCaster TCXD850 HD portable live production system.

When: Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. PST

Where: The launch party will be held on board USS Midway at the Tweethouse in San Diego, during the annual Comic-Con show.

The live webcast may be viewed at myouterspace.com.

About TriCaster

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast and project HD and standard definition (SD) network-style productions. A single operator or small team can create sophisticated productions while switching between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while automatically inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies, schools and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

About LightWave 3D

NewTek LightWave 3D combines a state-of-the-art renderer with powerful, intuitive modeling, and animation tools. Tools that may cost extra in other professional 3D applications are part of the product package, including unlimited render nodes, hard-body and soft-body dynamics, hair, fur, cloth simulation, and more. LightWave is enjoyed worldwide, as a complete 3D production solution for print, visual effects in film, television, broadcast graphics, games, visualization, and Web, and is responsible for more artists winning Emmy Awards than any other 3D application.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Myouterspace.com, Fox News, BBC, NHL, NBA Development League, the MTV Music Group, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

About Myouterspace.com

Myouterspace.com is a digital Sci-Fi destination and social network providing fans with amazing content and connecting talented members with creative opportunities in music, graphic design, entertainment, acting, film production, and writing. Founded by William Shatner, Sammy Oriti and Carlos Hoz De Vila, Myouterspace.com creates original Sci-Fi entertainment for film, television and the web, facilitating members’ participation alongside industry professionals. William Shatner hosts Myouterspace.com and interacts with users, oversees Starship Captains’ film projects and promotes Myouterspace.com on Twitter, Facebook, and major media outlets. For more information, visit www.myouterspace.com. AdPlayerz, Inc. is the exclusive Multi-Platform Advertising Sales and Sponsorship Representative for Myouterspace.com. For all sponsorship and/or advertising inquiries, please contact AdPlayerz directly at sales@adplayerz.com or call 800-557-4165, Ext. 202. For more information about AdPlayerz, please visit www.adplayerz.com.