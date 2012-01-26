Lab X goes live with AVB and Avid VENUE

ROCHESTER, New York – Utilizing the Lab X Technologies robust high channel count AVB Audio platform, Avid® has launched the world’s first AVB digital snake for live sound, a key component of the VENUE SC48 Remote System.

““By adding the AVB digital snake to the popular VENUE SC48 console our customers get the sound, performance, and reliability VENUE systems are known for, plus the flexibility to remotely locate I/O wherever the gig demands it,” stated Sheldon Radford, senior product manager of Live Systems and Consoles at Avid. “The Lab X AVB platform perfectly meets our demanding needs for seamless redundancy, low latency, and high channel count over open standards networking.”

““Lab X and Avid are both dedicated to delivering market leading solutions, and with the launch of the Avid VENUE SC48 remote system we have been able to deliver the very first Audio Video Bridging digital stage box to the market” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “We are proud to have collaborated with Avid to catapult the advanced capabilities of the robust Lab X AVB system into the forefront of live sound, where simplicity and road-worthiness meet.”

Avid will be demonstrating the VENUE SC48 Remote System at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion (#7Q220) at Integrated Systems Europe January 31st – February 2nd at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam, NL. Lab X Technologies staff will also be at the pavilion showcasing their AVB platforms as well as participating in AVnu education presentations throughout the show.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, New York-based engineering design firm recognized as a global leader in digital AV media transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) and other audio networking standards. Lab X is an active member of AVnu Alliance (www.avnu.org)

Lab X Technologies partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by licensing AVB connectivity platforms, augmenting internal design teams, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions.

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world—from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools, Interplay®, ISIS, VENUE, Sibelius®, System 5, and Avid Studio.For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

