FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS PARTNERS WITH POWERHOUSE SPONSORS ADOBE AND AVID FOR ANOTHER GROUNDBREAKING SUMMIT

Join FMC in the “Big Easy” for 5-days of post-production and editing magic featuring the latest technology from industry forerunners

New York, NY – December 8, 2010 – Partnering with digital media forerunners and retreat sponsors, Adobe Systems Incorporated and Avid®, Future Media Concepts sets the stage for an editor’s 5-day dream getaway in the “Big Easy” with advanced sessions in post, visual and audio techniques and invaluable insight into emerging trends and technologies. The retreat’s schedule presents attendees with the perfect balance of advanced training, creative inspiration, and productive discussion. Training sessions are designed for experienced editors looking to perfect their mastership of chosen digital tools, while collecting valuable feedback from peers on current projects, creativity, self-development, future endeavors, and more. The 2011 agenda focuses not only on the technical aspects of the post-production industry, but the business and creative aspects as well, presenting a well-rounded training methodology for success in all areas of post-production.

“With FMC’s focus on creativity, learning and new ideas, it’s natural for Adobe to take a prominent sponsorship role,” said Scott Morris, director of marketing for Dynamic Media at Adobe. “FMC’s Editors Retreat is a top-notch event that attracts the best post-production, broadcast, and content creators in the business, many of whom use Adobe Creative Suite CS5 Production Premium as an integral part of their work.”

The Retreat’s casual and discussion-oriented atmosphere fosters relationships that go far beyond the editing room, encouraging the sharing of ideas and knowledge, and often sparking innovative new projects, creative trends, and lasting friendships. In addition to cutting edge technical sessions, this year’s event includes a variety of social outings and gatherings, encompassing scheduled cocktail parties and dinners, the 5th Annual Poker Tournament, and a paddle wheeler cruise down the Mississippi River.

“The Annual Editors Retreat has become a well-regarded gathering for post-production influencers and highly-experienced editors from the worlds of film, TV and video, who come together to network, exchange ideas and learn about latest advancements in the industry - a natural fit for Avid as we serve so much of this market,” comments Carolyn Lightner, senior director worldwide training, Avid. “We are proud to sponsor this year’s Retreat and help bring this very important group advanced sessions in post, visual and audio techniques, with a special emphasis on communication and interaction among editors.”

Editors Retreat 2011 Details

The 2011 Editors Retreat will be held at the Wyndham Riverfront New Orleans Hotel, located at 701 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, LA. Editors of all genres, including TV, video, film, corporate communication, and government, are eligible to attend; however, a minimum of 5 years extensive professional experience is required to apply. Pricing varies per package, but applicants can reduce their total cost by $500, from now up until December 1st, by preparing a Peer Presentation on an industry topic of your choice. Presentations are limited to 75 minutes, and can address or utilize any industry platform.

“Our annual Editors Retreat presents the perfect atmosphere for editorial and post-production elite to immerse themselves in their craft and truly focus on achieving their maximum creative expression,” says Ben Kozuch, co-founder, president, and workshop chair, FMC. “With the support of sponsors like Adobe and Avid, we are able to offer attendees an incredible five days of advanced sessions in post, visual and audio techniques, with a special emphasis on communication and interaction among editors. We are thrilled to have avant-garde documentary editor Geoffrey Richman as a keynote at this year’s Retreat. I certainly look forward to his presentation, and another excellent Editors Retreat.”

Special Offer – Gift Bag Worth Over $5,000

This year’s Retreat attendees will each receive their own Adobe® Creative Suite® CS5 Production Premium software from the official Editors Retreat sponsor, Adobe. The Editors Retreat attendee gift bag is now worth over $5,000. In addition to CS5, attendees will receive a license of Automatic Duck software, a pass to the NAB 2011 conference, and a free training course of your choice at FMC... and the list is still growing…See updated list of goodies on the retreat home page at www.editorsretreat.com.

For complete application and registration options and information, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/register.htm.

For more information on the Editors Retreat, including schedules, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and post-production industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas. FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and Online courses available to users anywhere.

For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.