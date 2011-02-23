Tamil-Language Captain TV Launches on Omneon Media Server and Storage Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 23, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Captain TV, a 24-hour news and entertainment TV channel based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, has installed an Omneon media storage and processing platform to support its file-based broadcast operations. The new channel, which launched in 2010, broadcasts movies, daily soaps, awareness programs, news, and other entertainment programming, including Tamil movies, as well as English movies dubbed in Tamil. Captain TV has installed two Omneon MediaDeck(TM) server systems along with Omneon ProDrive(TM) software, as well as an Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system, all supplied by Shaf Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. The broadcaster uses the Omneon MediaGrid system to provide high-performance centralized storage of its media assets. The system is connected to all of Captain TV's Apple(R) edit and graphics systems. Because content is ingested directly to the Omneon MediaGrid, networked users can access and edit stored content quickly and easily. Omneon ProDrive enables MediaDeck server control anywhere on the facility's network and provides a cost-effective toolset that allows users to record or ingest content automatically, create playout schedules, or review and prepare clips directly -- all from the desktop.

"Captain TV brings viewers a new dimension in TV," said L.K. Sudhish, managing director of Captain TV. "We are committed to providing meaningful, unbiased content through a unique program offering, and we work with the best minds to present every minute of valuable information to the public. Our state-of-the-art facilities were engineered to ensure consistent high-quality broadcasts, and the robust, reliable storage and playout systems from Omneon are a perfect fit for this environment."

"Captain TV's implementation of Omneon media servers and storage systems signifies a serious commitment to providing viewers with a quality broadcast product," said Geoff Stedman, vice president for corporate marketing at Harmonic. "Together, Captain TV's Omneon systems provide an array of powerful and tightly integrated tools for reliably taking programming to air."

About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative, and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions, spanning content production to multiscreen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite, and telecom networks, while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs, and streamlining workflows.

Omneon, now part of Harmonic, provides integrated, end-to-end file-based infrastructure that optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon video server and video-optimized storage platforms are architected to deliver the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for on-air channel playout and efficient content production. More information is available at www.omneon.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with R&D, sales, and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

