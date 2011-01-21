CLEAR-COM NAMES ORBITAL SOUND AS NEWEST DISTRIBUTOR

Partnership to Focus on Live Event Production in the UK

LONDON, UK/CAMBRIDGE, UK, ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, today announced the appointment of Orbital Sound Ltd as its UK distributor in the Live Event/Live Performance market, with effect from 1 January 2011. The leading sound and communication systems specialist for the theatre, event and broadcast markets will offer Clear-Com’s full range of professional intercom products.

Clear-Com’s partnership with Orbital Sound signals a continued commitment towards growth in the region, coupled with a dedication to enhancing the customer experience. To ensure greater product availability for customers in the UK, Orbital Sound will carry a local supply of Clear-Com products, making it easier for users to purchase intercom systems based on the specific needs of a live event at short notice. Orbital Sound will also provide trained technical staff to assist with after-sales support and services, as well as designing and running a dedicated series of training workshops.

“Clear-Com represents a significant addition to our growing portfolio of distributed brands in the UK,” says Chris Headlam, Managing Director, Orbital Sound. “After representing HME successfully for the past five years, we are delighted to augment our top-end range of communication systems with Clear-Com’s innovative products.”

Orbital Sound will offer Clear-Com intercom products as part of a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality performance systems for live events and performance applications. Orbital Sound is already the exclusive UK distributor for Da-Cappo Micro Microphones, Zaxcom digital wireless microphone systems, CSC Show Control software and HME. It is also a key dealership for d&b audiotechnik loudspeakers, Yamaha Commercial Audio, Digidesign and Roland.

“Orbital Sound’s reputation in the UK as the leading live sound and communication systems and design solutions provider precedes it,” says Dan Muchmore, Clear-Com Regional Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland “A well-established distributor in the field, having worked with HME, Clear-Com’s parent company for many years, Orbital brings its extensive customer base offering an unparalleled opportunity for Clear-Com to introduce products to a greater pool of live production professionals within the UK market.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.

About Orbital Sound

Orbital Sound is a leading supplier of high quality sound and communication systems, providing products, systems and design solutions for the broadcast, theatre, event and entertainment markets. Based in the UK, Orbital Sound supplies professional audio solutions for sale or rental to clients worldwide, with outstanding levels of technical support from its in-house resources and network of overseas business partners. The company is ISO 9001 certified, reflecting the quality management systems in place throughout its departments.

Orbital's Rental Desk supports any sound systems requirement, with a long-established reputation in the theatre industry, supplying all sectors from London's highest-profile musical productions to amateur companies nationwide. Professional Audio Sales supplies a comprehensive portfolio of high quality audio and communications equipment to consultants, installers and end users, while Orbital’s dedicated Event Communications division caters for the most demanding communication requirements across all levels of a production team – integrating stage management, site security, blue light services and broadcasting facilities.

Orbital is also a long-standing champion of technical training, staging annual courses designed to help develop the skills of next-generation sound engineers.