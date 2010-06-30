Vector MultiPlay adds 3D to Its Playlist

VECTOR MULTIPLAY ADDS STEREOSCOPIC 3D TO ITS PLAYLIST

New Vector MultiPlay multi-channel playout solution proves its commitment to the future of 3D broadcast with support for existing channel operators today

Barcelona, Spain – June 30, 2010 –Vector 3™, a pioneer in graphics and playout solutions, has qualified the Vector MultiPlay product line, which includes the all-in-one VectorBox, for 3D broadcast workflows. In lab tests with Assimilate’s DI application, vizRT CG and the highly popular Final Cut Pro editor, Vector MultiPlay provided exceptional ingest and 3D playout performance with full capabilities for automating playout. “With stereoscopic 3D workflows taking center stage, we must proactively confirm our commitment to support 3D playout for both existing and new customers,” comments Pau Ceano, research and development manager, Vector 3. “Our core conversion engine supports the full-range of formats and codecs. Combined with the industry’s best hardware, we were able to easily qualify 3D playout and are happy to move forward with this important announcement.” The Vector MultiPlay 3D playout workflow incorporates Axon to convert Assimilate files to SDI and 3PlayPro for conversion to Anaglyph over an HDMI. Vector manages the playout automation by migrating the converted files through vizRT, enabling existing Vector MultiPlay users to easily adapt to stereoscopic 3D playout workflows.

About Vector MultiPlay

Based on IT hardware, Vector MultiPlay incorporates over 20-years of Vector 3 playout technology, including the full-range of Master Control Room capabilities, integrated Effects Engine, and dynamic Channel Branding with an integrated universal file format player that supports all SD/HD formats simultaneously. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multi-channel broadcasters, the innovative distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multi-channel playout. Modular in design, the advanced MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.

Highlights of Vector 3 Playout Automation Technology

• Centralized control and monitoring for multiple or unlimited channels

• SD/HD simulcasting with real-time upscaling and downscaling

• Support for full-range of workflows, including 3D

• Play multiple video compressions and wrapper formats back-to-back

• Exceptional graphics with full effects engine

• IT compatible

About Vector 3

The Vector 3 team commands over 25-years of experience in developing leading graphics and playout solutions for broadcast. Boasting an impressive client list of over 900 broadcasters worldwide, Vector’s legendary solutions for playout are world-renowned for their unparallel reliability, tremendous scalability and outstanding performance.

Since its launch in the mid 1980’s, Vector 3 has focused its research and development on IT technologies for the broadcast industry. Their long-standing experience with process timing over computer platforms has given them exceptional expertise in developing on-air solutions that deliver broadcast timed playout with stunning image quality and active station branding.

The range of Vector 3 solutions and applications are implemented by today’s premier System Integrators, serving stations from the small one channel operation to the multi-site, multichannel broadcaster.

For more information, please visit: http://www.vector3.tv.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 1 617.817.6595