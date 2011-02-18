Singular Software Hits the Trifecta With Hot Product Line-up for NAB 2011

Audio and video synchronization front runner to showcase advancements in its sought-after line of multi-camera, dual-system automation applications, including new releases of PluralEyes, DualEyes, and Singular Software Presto

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, has announced that it will exhibit at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11-14, 2011. Stationed at the Plug-in Pavilion (booth number SL3327F), Singular Software will be showcasing extended support from its innovative audio and video synchronization product line. “Future technology trends are defined each year at the NAB Show,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We’ve expanded product support a great deal since last year’s NAB, so we are thrilled to have the chance to highlight our new PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto releases to the NAB community, as well as learn about all of the additional advancements in DSLR camera technology.”

NEW PluralEyes, DualEyes and Singular Software Presto Releases Make Their NAB Debut

Singular Software’s red-hot trio of automation tools has been enhanced just in time for Vegas. Singular plans to get the show floor buzzing with its multi-award winning flagship application PluralEyes® and its recently expanded support for Avid® Media Composer® software. DualEyes™, which utilizes the same advanced technology as PluralEyes, will also sport its own significant release. Once Windows-based, the standalone application is now available for Mac® OS X. Singular plans to showcase both products’ in-demand audio and video synchronization capabilities.

Singular also plans to feature its upcoming release of Singular Software Presto™ for Final Cut Pro®. Currently compatible with Sony® Vegas Pro®, Singular Software Presto has already won the hearts of Vegas Pro users tasked with preparing presentation videos. Ideal for conferences, training sessions, and workshops, Singular Software Presto leverages sophisticated computer vision and audio synchronization techniques to automate the assembly of presenter footage, slideshows, and audio elements, creating professional-looking video packages in minutes instead of hours. The long-awaited Final Cut release will be available to the public in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about Singular Software, please go to http://www.singularsoftware.com

To book a press appointment with Singular Software at NAB 2011, please contact Kathleen Langlois

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

