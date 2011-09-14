Facilis T8 Storage Qualified by ASSIMILATE; Featured in IBC Demonstrations

Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, announced that its T8 direct-attached SAS storage system has been qualified by ASSIMILATE for its SCRATCH® Six and SCRATCH Lab™ digital cinema and broadcast imaging product line for Windows and Mac OS® X. Facilis will showcase T8 at its exhibit stand, 7.D05, and ASSIMILATE will feature Facilis T8 in its demonstrations at stand 7.H11.

Facilis T8 delivers throughput exceeding 700MB/second reads and writes and supports multi-stream HD and 2K DI workflows for Windows, Linux and Mac. With host-level hardware RAID, it offers sustained performance that does not impact host computer performance.

ASSIMILATE qualified Facilis T8 for its SCRATCH® Six DI system and SCRATCH Lab™ digital lab tool for on-location and VFX dailies pipelines. This qualification provides ASSIMILATE customers with a proven solution for real-time playback and high speed render of stereo 2K DPX and EXR, Pro Res 4444 and many other popular formats supported by the SCRATCH product line.

IBC attendees visiting ASSIMILATE’s stand will see Facilis T8 powering demonstrations and theatre presentations including:

• SCRATCH Six for DI grading, VFX compositing and finishing

• SCRATCH Lab for on-location and VFX dailies workflows, including ARRIRAW and RED EPIC

• Codex-to-SCRATCH data-based workflow

“Facilis’ T8 is a powerful, high performing storage solution that has been a key component of the SCRATCH performance benefits valued so highly by our customers,” said Jeff Edson, CEO, ASSIMILATE. “We’re pleased to officially qualify T8 with SCRATCH as part of our ongoing relationship with Facilis – their solutions go a long way to boosting the speed and efficiency of workflows for our customers.”

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com

About ASSIMILATE

ASSIMILATE is the premier provider of digital workflow and post-production tools, that have proven essential to the successful creation of thousands of studio and independent features, television shows, music videos and corporate video productions. The company’s SCRATCH products, running on Windows and Mac OS® X, are the heartbeat of today’s most demanding digital post-production and dailies workflows for 2D and stereo 3D productions. They equip Directors, DPs and Artists with the state-of-the-art, intuitive, data-centric solutions they need to meet the continual challenges of increased creativity and productivity amid ever-shrinking budgets. ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® data-centric DI system, is the most comprehensive, end-to-end cinema and broadcast imaging tool for playback, conform, editing, color grading, compositing and finishing of RED and other digital workflows. SCRATCH Lab™ delivers a comprehensive toolset for the review, versioning, color correction, conform and output of on-set or VFX dailies. ASSIMILATE a privately held company, with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA, offices in London, UK, Groningen, NL and Beijing City, CN and markets its products worldwide via a global reseller network. To learn more please visit www.assimilateinc.com.