Lights, Camera - Action: DSC Labs Perfects Test Transparencies With the Ambi Illuminator

A perfect companion to DSC’s world-renowned test-charts, the customizable setup of DSC’s “best kept secret" dramatically improves the visual quality and consistency of any shoot

Toronto, Canada --DSC Labs, a developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, has announced their “best kept secret” - the Ambi Illuminator. Complementing DSC Labs’ world-renowned camera calibration charts, the Ambi provides camera manufacturers, broadcast engineers and quality control analysts with a versatile illuminator designed for exceptional light evenness. Customizable under all shooting conditions, the Ambi’s externally mounted light source provides precise illumination.

Barry Russo, Camera Systems Engineer for Panasonic Solutions Company, highly recommends the Ambi Illuminator. “Panasonic cameras are known for their amazing color and DSC Labs provides us with some of the most important tools that we use on a daily basis,” Russo said. “The Ambi is extremely portable. It’s as easy as ‘paint by numbers.’ I set up the camera’s Color Matrix and Color Correction using the ChromaDuMonde Transparency and a waveform/Vector Scope. There is no guesswork, as I simply put the vectors in their targets on the scope. I then save the camera scene file as DSC28. All of the cameras match amazingly well.”

The Ambi’s light source is located externally and is typically mounted on the AmbiStand, or on a nearby dedicated light source matching the key light. When the illuminant is directed toward the adjustable mirror on the Ambi's rear side, the light is then transferred through the illuminator's color-balanced diffuser panel to light the test target. The test transparency slips easily in front of the diffuser panel, and can be adjusted with a built-in leveling device.

“The Ambi has been the ‘best kept secret’ of camera manufacturers and television engineers alike,” comments DSC Labs President, David Corley. “Inconsistent lighting produces inconsistent images – the Ambi can eliminate this problem. It dramatically improves the visual quality and consistency of any shoot.” Corley adds, “The Ambi’s full potential is reached when used with our Combi test charts. The combination helps guarantee perfect shading and calibration throughout any production, time and time again.”

Ambi Illuminator Feature Highlights:

• Charts are evenly lit, typically to +/- 1%. Putting the light source on a Variac (Variable Transformer) allows for even more finite control of color temperature.

• Easy set up and robust design make the Ambi virtually maintenance free, apart from the occasional bulb replacement.

• Portable design and locking wheels allow for easy transportation between locations and sets.

• Shielded in order to minimize extraneous light seepage or surface flare.

• Required to maintain the accuracy and consistency of DSC charts, since if the charts are not lit properly, the data becomes inaccurate.

• Future-proofed. Charts (sold separately) may need to be replaced as setup requirements change; the Ambi, however, should last a lifetime.

Availability and Pricing

The Ambi Illuminator is available through the DSC Labs’ Worldwide Reseller Channel, directly from DSC, and online at http://dsclabs-us.intelex.ca/store.php. The complete system price of $3802 includes the Ambi Illuminator, the AmbiStand with Lamp Bracket, and a Quartz Lamp.

DSC Labs produces a wide range of precision tools for various applications in broadcasting, digital cinema, corporate production, medicine, security, and more. Many of these tools have been designed with suggestions and input from expert users to allow them to better perform particular applications — the Ambi Illuminator is no exception.

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processing and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

