Christie Expands 3D Projector Line With Six New Models

Christie today announced that its successful Mirage Series 3D DLP projector line has expanded with the addition of six models to bring high performance 3D solutions to new markets. The new Christie Mirage M Series 3-chip DLP projectors offer complete compatibility with today's 3D standards to support growing demands for 3D displays - from home entertainment and video gaming, to museums, education and rental/staging.

Feature-rich, high performance 3D

The most compact 3-chip DLP projectors in their class, the six models feature a new dual-input image processor and a wide range of input options to integrate with any 3D signal and format. For 3D entertainment requirements, the Christie Mirage M Series is ready for Blu-ray 3D video, PS3 and other gaming consoles and meets the mandatory 3D spec for HDMI v1.4a. Combined with embedded Christie Twist for advanced image warping and edge-blending, and a full suite of specifically designed lenses, the projectors are easy to use and configure for visually stunning 3D.

"Christie had the vision to develop the world's first 3-chip DLP 3D projector a decade ago, and we were the first to market with a DLP Cinemaprojector, ushering in a new era of excitement for moviegoers with the magic of 3D," notes George Tsintzouras, senior director, product management for Business Products at Christie. "As the popularity for 3D continues to grow, we're carrying on our tradition of technological innovation to offer a wide spectrum of compelling 3D products to more markets, including corporate boardrooms and conference rooms, education, large events, rental/staging and more."

The Christie Mirage M Series lineup includes the DS+6K-M; DS+10K-M; HD6K-M; HD10K-M; WU7K-M and the WU12K-M projectors. The models come in SXGA+ (4:3), HD (16:9) and WUXGA (16:10) resolution to suit any application.

Upgrades also available

For customers looking to upgrade their existing display technology to 3D capability, Christie offers an upgrade path for its mid to high-end 3-chip DLP projectors with the Mirage M Series advanced 3D functionality. "Christie is the first to offer products that are 3D upgradeable. Our 3-chip DLP projectors are 2D and 3D capable, so whether you need 3D today or tomorrow, we're ready whenever you are to future proof your investment," concludes Tsintzouras.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.