AXON’S SYNAPSE ENHANCED WITH 3Gb/s CWDM FIBER (DE-)MULTIPLEXING

AXON (booth N1119), manufacturer of signal processing equipment, will introduce at this year’s NAB a Synapse fiber multiplexing and de-multiplexing solution.

As a standard feature AXON’s Synapse modular range offers extensive fiber solutions where you can go directly from and to almost any processing module via an optional fiber module on the I/O-panel. Recently Axon added the very high density 3Gb/s 8 channel fiber transmitter (1310nM) GFT80+BFT80 and receiver GFR80+BFR80 providing up to 144 channels of fiber inputs/outputs in 4RU frame.

These options are now extended with the introduction of a wavelength multiplexing solution. There are 2 transmitter options consisting of the 3Gb/s 8 channel fiber transmitter with fibers ranging from 1270nm to 1410nm (GFT80+BFT88) and a 3Gb/s 8 channel fiber transmitter with fibers ranging from 1470nm to 1610nm (GFT80+BFT89). The modules have cross module input channel swapping for emergency and back-up purposes and full diagnostics for each fiber output properties and health. Graphical diagnostics are available through AXON’s Cortex free monitoring and control software.

To fully deploy the CDWM multiplexing and de-multiplexing within the Synapse product range you need the BFM88 and BFM89. The BFM88 and BFM89 are passive optical multiplexing/de-multiplexing modules onto single mode fibers. These modules allow you to multiplex or de-multiplex 8 wavelengths onto or from one fiber with use of CDWM technology. The BFM88 can handle 8 wavelengths from 1270nm to 1410nm and the BFM89 from 1470nm to 1610nm. An extra functionality added to these products is the option to extended the multiplex inputs/outputs. This will give you the opportunity to cascade two combiners, mounted on Synapse mountable connector panels.

Peter Schut, AXON’s CTO comments: “Cascading two I/O-panels enables users to mux/demux 16 channels onto one fiber, making it the world’s most dense CWDM solution. The further development into fiber solutions marks our aim to continuously expand Synapse; Synapse, and as an effect AXON, is glue and beyond”