Blackmagic Design announces immediate support for Adobe Creative Suite 5

Milpitas, CA - May 3, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced immediate support for Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 (CS5) for its entire range of capture and playback products. A new software installer supporting Windows systems is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site, while the Mac OS X public beta version will be available later this week. These updates are provided free of charge for all Blackmagic Design customers using DeckLink, Intensity and Multibridge products.

Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software accelerates workflows from scriptwriting through to post-production. Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 was optimized from the ground up to deliver outstanding performance and exceptional stability. The all new Adobe Mercury Playback Engine is 64-bit native, GPU-accelerated and optimized for multiple-core systems.

Blackmagic Design products such as DeckLink, Intensity and Multibridge and the recently announced USB 3.0 products, UltraStudio Pro and Intensity Shuttle, will now take full advantage of the huge number of new features in Adobe CS5 Production Premium software, including the Adobe Mercury Playback Engine for massive processing power of realtime effects, enhanced paint, 3D workflows and improved NLE integration. This combination provides breakthrough performance, integration and collaborative flexibility to video editors, post professionals, motion graphics and interactive designers.

“Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium is a revolutionary release that will give our users incredible performance gains in their digital video and film production workflows,” said Simon Hayhurst, senior director, product management for Digital Video and Audio Group at Adobe. “Blackmagic Design products are able to handle just about any resolution or desired workflow, from SD to HD to 2K, on any platform, which gives our Adobe Creative Suite 5 users the ability to work within their budgets and with the tools they choose.”

“Blackmagic Design has long been a supporter of open system workflows, and as part of that tradition Blackmagic Design is extremely excited to fully support Adobe’s Creative Suite 5 Production Premium on Windows and Mac OS X” said Grant Petty CEO of Blackmagic Design. “The combination of the impressive real-time Adobe Mercury Playback Engine combined with our capture card products, is a real game changer for our users, allowing them to build incredibly high performance workflows that we only dreamed about a few years ago! Whether they are creating feature films, episodic, documentary or corporate videos, this is an incredibly powerful solution that I am sure our customers will fall in love with!"

Availability and Price

DeckLink v7.6.2, Intensity v3.6.2 and Multibridge v7.6.2 software updates that include support for the new Adobe CS5 Production Premium on Windows are available for immediate download from the Blackmagic Design support page at www.blackmagic-design.com/support . Installers for Mac OS X customers supporting Adobe Creative Suite 5 will be released later this week as a public beta.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, routers, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in the television industry, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984 and continue ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.