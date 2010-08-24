CANON INTRODUCES THE NEW LV-7590 INSTALLATION PROJECTOR

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today announced the high-performance XGA-resolution LV-7590 Multimedia Projector. Delivering 7000 lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1800:1, this new projector offers five optional lenses that enable it to be customized to a variety of front or rear projection applications. This flexibility makes the LV-7590 Multimedia Projector ideal for installation in large venues such as houses of worship, school auditoriums, showrooms, large conference rooms, art galleries, museums and small theaters. The LV-7590 Multimedia Projector also employs a Color Control Device, an advanced technology that helps to deliver exceptional image clarity and precise color.

“The installation market is a large and growing segment for multimedia projectors,” noted Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. “Canon’s new LV-7590 Multimedia Projector provides this market with the performance and features that are most in demand such as high brightness for clear, high-quality image display even in well-lit environments.”

Optional Lenses for Installation Flexibility

Five optional lenses enable installers to customize Canon’s new LV-7590 Multimedia Projector for a variety of applications. The five optional lenses include an Ultra Wide-Angle lens (LV-IL01); Wide-Angle Zoom lens (LV-IL02); Long-Focus Zoom lens (LV-IL03); Ultra Long-Zoom Focus lens (LV-IL04); and a 1.3x Zoom lens (LV-IL05).

Further enhancing the convenience of the projector is its powered lens-shift function, which can be operated in both the vertical and horizontal directions by up to 40 percent and 20 percent, respectively (lens zoom and focus are also motorized). User-adjustable vertical and horizontal digital keystone correction is also included.

Precision Color Control and Image Quality

The precise color reproduction of Canon’s new LV-7590 Multimedia Projector is driven by its Color Control Device which adds yellow to the traditional red, green and blue color panels of LCD projectors. The Color Control Device independently controls yellow components, adjusting the quantity of yellow light and automatically selecting for brightness of color reproduction. An associated Color Management feature provides manual control for fine-tuning specific hues in the projected image. Up to eight different alterations can be stored at once.

The new model also features Automatic Gamma Adjustment, a picture-control function that monitors average brightness on a frame-by-frame basis and adjusts gamma levels accordingly for greater emphasis of black tones, added clarity and sharper text. Users can select from two levels of adjustment as well. Images projected are further enhanced by the unit’s 10-bit digital video processing, 3-D Digital Noise Reduction, and Intelligent Sharpness Control for smoother gradations and faithful color renditions. Four separate user-selectable Image Modes also optimize display, depending on the content being projected: standard, presentation, cinema (video), and custom (computer/video). Users can also display content in either 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratios.

Installation/Maintenance Advantages

Multiple design innovations greatly enhance convenience for the installation and maintenance of the projector, particularly in ceiling-mounted or otherwise inaccessible locations. These innovations include: the center lens body design which simplifies projector placement; an easy-access maintenance cover, a side-loading easy-access replacement lamp; and an Auto-Winding Filtering System with a cartridge-type air filter. The Auto-Winding Filtering System automatically advances the filter when needed and can be used for up to 10,000 hours (ten automatic filter changes) before a new filter cartridge is needed.

Projector Connectivity and Control/Management

The Canon LV-7590 Multimedia Projector features an ample array of the latest industry-standard connections including a 5BNC terminal and a high-speed DVI-D interface which provides an all-digital connection between the projector and input source. Video signals include 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480i, and more; digital computer signals include (but are not limited to) SXGA, WXGA and XGA; analog computer signals include WUXGA, UXGA and more. The projector is HDCP compliant and external speakers can be connected through the audio output, which is useful when a DVD or PC-input source is also linked to the projector.

The LV-7590 Multimedia Projector can be easily integrated into a local control system (touch panel) via the RS-232 port, and into an existing network via the optional LV-NI03 Network Imager (which is PJLink compatible). This is essential for installed applications and those managing larger AV systems as it allows users to conveniently manage projectors from a remote location.

Pricing, Availability and Warranty Information

The LV-7590 Multimedia Projector has a suggested list price of $8,999 and is scheduled to be available at the end of August.

The LV-7590 Multimedia Projector is backed by Canon USA’s Three-Year Limited Warranty and exclusive Projector Protection Program (“Triple P”). Triple P is a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value in the event that a qualifying unit is in need of repair. Triple P is available on all Canon projector models during the Three-Year Canon USA Limited Warranty period.*

