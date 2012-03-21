Modern VideoFilm Builds Fast-Paced, High-Volume Post Workflow on Harmonic MediaGrid(TM) Shared Storage Systems

Two MediaGrid System Installations Provide Performance and Capacity to Support Growing Multiplatform Delivery Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 21, 2012 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Modern VideoFilm has adopted MediaGrid(TM) shared storage systems to support high-volume preparation of movies and TV shows for redistribution by leading Web portals, and delivery to networks for mass distribution over satellite, cable, air, or the Web. The MediaGrid systems provide Modern VideoFilm with reliable, scalable storage, the high bandwidth necessary for fast media access, and the power and interoperability required to deliver a large volume of assets simultaneously to clients.

"MediaGrid was the only solution we found that could cost-effectively support multiple high-bandwidth streams at speeds high enough not to impact clients' loading of projects," said Modern VideoFilm Senior Engineer Bill Womack. "With easy scaling, agility in handling an enormous volume of content, and the capacity to do more work more efficiently, we're better equipped to fulfill existing contracts and to take on new clients and projects."

One MediaGrid system in Modern VideoFilm's Burbank, Calif., facility serves as an incoming and outgoing cache for content that is both delivered to and distributed from the facility via Signiant software over a fiber network. Content is uploaded to the system over the Signiant network at the rate of about 10 TB per day and then moved to a second MediaGrid for editing in place on Final Cut Pro® systems, transcoding in place, and quality control. The performance of these two MediaGrid systems, in conjunction with Signiant software, enables Modern VideoFilm to create and deliver more than 300 programs and features daily.

In a separate installation at Modern VideoFilm's Scottsdale, Ariz., facility, two additional MediaGrid systems are being used to receive and archive episodic content from the Warner Brothers digital library, and facilitate transcoding as required for delivery.

"The performance of MediaGrid's built-in scale out file system enables postproduction facilities such as Modern VideoFilm to handle a high volume of large incoming files from their clients, edit at high bit rates, transcode efficiently, and perform rapid QC before distributing finished files," said Ravi Parthasarathy, senior director, product line management, media storage at Harmonic. "Many post-production companies use expensive and complex SAN storage for meeting their performance needs. MediaGrid is an Ethernet-based storage alternative that delivers SAN-like performance with the simplicity of NAS."

Further information about the MediaGrid shared storage system and other Harmonic products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

